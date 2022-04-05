HADESTOWN's Jewelle Blackman Takes Over Our Instagram Today

Tune in to our Instagram story today, as Jewelle Blackman takes over to take you behind the scenes of her day at Hadestown on Broadway.

Jewelle Blackman, the original "Contralto" fate, is thrilled to be stepping into the role of Persephone, "Our lady of the Underground," a role she has been coveting since she first became involved with Hadestown in 2017. A native of Toronto, Canada, past credits include the Canadian companies of Hadestown; The Lion King; We Will Rock You; Caroline, or Change; Dreamgirls; and three seasons at the Stratford Festival. Television/Film credits include "Ghostwriter," "The Coroner," "Frankie Drake," and "Nine Lives." Jewelle continues crafting her new musicals Boy Boy and The Magic Drum and The Trials and Triumphs of a Tar Baby.

The show originated as Anaïs Mitchell's indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.