Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers

After Apple would not be moving forward with a third season of Schmigadoon!, we are looking back at the best musical numbers from seasons one and two.

Following the news, we asked our readers what their favorite performance from the beloved musical series was. Find out the most popular answers below!

"Corn Puddin'"

Parodying songs like "Shipoopi" from Music Man and "A Real Nice Clambake," Dove Cameron's performance of "Corn Puddin'" earned Schmigadoon! an Emmy Award for Outstanding Music and Lyrics in 2022.

@sundayjerry: "I love them all, but there is something about Corn Puddin' that makes me laugh everytime."

@jenilaser: "Corn Puddin' and Tribulation are ties for me- such amazing performances. How do we recover?!"

"Bells and Whistles"

Refrencing shows like Chicago, Company, and more, Jane Krakowski performed "Bells and Whistles" during a pitoval moment in season two.

@Amndad: "Bells & Whistles - hands down the best song!"

@emilybgoode: "Jake Kawkowski should have won all the Emmy's for her courtroom song."

"Doorway to Where"

In a role that combined refrences from shows like Godspell and Jesus Christ Superstar, Aaron Tveit gave a nod to Pippin's "Corner of the Sky" with "My Doorway to Where" in season two.

@melissabrown9897: "Doorway to Where. Watched it a million times."

@lauri_joy: "The Tveit nation is revealing itself in this comment section."

"Good Enough to Eat"

Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming teamed up to combine Annie with Sweeney Todd for this show-stopping number in season two, with some nods to Bye, Bye Birdie sprinkled in.

@melissa.on.a.mission: "When they combined the plots of Annie and Sweeney Todd I was like, 'no they are not gonna do what I think they're gonna do!' And then they did!'

"Talk to Daddy"

This season two number references "Rhythm of Life" and "The Rich Man's Frug" from Sweet Charity. Telephones are also used throughout the song, reminiscent of "Telephone Hour" in Bye, Bye Birdie.

@romanafour: "Talk to Daddy has really been in my head lately!"

"Cross That Bridge"

Reminiscent of songs like "Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat" from Guys and Dolls and "Brotherhood of Man" from How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, this production number was a highlight during the first season of Schmigadoon!

@ez_pz_amster: "Cross That Bridge. Easily."

Many more musical numbers are featured in seasons one and two of Schmigadoon! Re-watch them on Apple TV+ now.