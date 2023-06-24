The Muny's Grace Marie Rusnica Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Tune in to our Instagram story today as Grace Marie Rusnica takes you behind the scenes of The Muny's Beauty and the Beast!

By: Jun. 24, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 2 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo 3 Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!
Auli'i Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Norm Lewis, and More Will Lead Manhattan Concert Producti Photo 4 Cravalho, Fisher, Lewis, and More Will Lead CHILDREN OF EDEN Concert

Click Here for More on THE MUNY
The Muny's Grace Marie Rusnica Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Tune in to our Instagram story today as Grace Marie Rusnica takes you behind the scenes of The Muny's Beauty and the Beast!

GRACE MARIE RUSNICA (Les Filles La Ville, Ensemble) is beyond grateful to be making her Muny debut! Regional: Newsies (Katherine Plumber, Cincinnati Landmark Productions), Disney’s The Little Mermaid (Ariel, The Palace Theatre). Television: American Idol (Golden Ticket Winner, Season 18). Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Musical Theatre Class of 2024. She sends her love to her family and Peter!

The Muny family favorite Disney’s Beauty and the Beast runs June 22 -30!

“This marvelous company promises an evening of total enchantment,” said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson.  “For this ‘tale as old as time’ we’ve gathered our largest company of the season, and we’ll have moments with more than 80 people on our grand Muny stage.”

Joining the previously announced Ashley Blanchet (Belle), Ben Crawford (Beast), Claybourne Elder (Gaston), Ann Harada (Mrs. Potts), Kelvin Moon Loh (Lumiere), Eric Jordan Young (Cogsworth), Holly Ann Butler (Babette), Tommy Bracco (Lefou), Harrison White (Maurice), Debby Lennon (Madame de la Grande Bouche) and Michael Hobin (Chip) are Lori Barrett-Pagano, Devin Cortez, Matthew Davies, Duane Martin Foster, Nigel Jamal Hall, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Ryan Lambert, Samantha Littleford, Daniel Brooks McRath, Georgia Monroe, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Paris Porché Richardson, Heather Jane Rolff, Grace Marie Rusnica, Michael Santomassimo, Mark Saunders, Leann Schuering, Gordon Semeatu, Kelly Sheehan, Wesley Slade, Molly Stilliens, Meridien Terrell, Cameron Monroe Thomas and Kristen Welsh. The company will also be joined by the Muny Kids and Teens youth ensembles.

The tale as old as time, as previously announced, is led by director John Tartaglia, choreographer Patrick O’Neill, associate choreographer Bryan Thomas Hunt, with music direction by Ben Whiteley.

The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Ann Beyersdorfer, costume design by Robin McGee, lighting design by Jason Lyons, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Greg Emetaz, wig design by Ashley Rae Callahan, with puppet design by Dorothy James and Andy Manjuck, fight coordinator Bart Williams and production stage manager Matt Lacey.



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny Photo
Video: First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny

Get a first look at footage of Beauty and the Beast at The Muny!

2
Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for DISNEYS BEAUTY & THE BEAST at The Muny Photo
Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for DISNEY'S BEAUTY & THE BEAST at The Muny

Check out a sneak peek video of the first day of rehearsal for Disney's Beauty & the Beast at The Muny, starring Ashley Blanchet, Ben Crawford, Claybourne Elder, Ann Harada, and more!

3
Video: Inside the First Rehearsal for BEAUTIFUL at The Muny Photo
Video: Inside the First Rehearsal for BEAUTIFUL at The Muny

Get a first look at rehearsals for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at The Muny!

4
Full Cast and Creative Team Revealed For BEAUTIFUL at the Muny Photo
Full Cast and Creative Team Revealed For BEAUTIFUL at the Muny

The Muny announced its full cast, design and production teams for the Muny and regional premiere production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, June 12 -18. Find out more about the production, cast, creative team, and ticketing here!

From This Author - Social Watch

& JULIET's MEGAN KANE Takes Over Our Instagram For The Tony Awards& JULIET's MEGAN KANE Takes Over Our Instagram For The Tony Awards
HIS STORY THE MUSICAL's Jataria Heyward Takes Over Our Instagram Today!HIS STORY THE MUSICAL's Jataria Heyward Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN's Aydin Eyikan Takes Over Our Instagram for International Dance Day!BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN's Aydin Eyikan Takes Over Our Instagram for International Dance Day!
Ayanna Bria Bakari and Sydney Charles of LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf Theatre Take Over Our Instagram Today!Ayanna Bria Bakari and Sydney Charles of LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf Theatre Take Over Our Instagram Today!

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number! Video Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number!
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions Video
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions
First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny Video
First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gets Ready for the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gets Ready for the Tonys
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You