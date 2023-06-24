The Muny's Grace Marie Rusnica Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Tune in to our Instagram story today as Grace Marie Rusnica takes you behind the scenes of The Muny's Beauty and the Beast!

GRACE MARIE RUSNICA (Les Filles La Ville, Ensemble) is beyond grateful to be making her Muny debut! Regional: Newsies (Katherine Plumber, Cincinnati Landmark Productions), Disney’s The Little Mermaid (Ariel, The Palace Theatre). Television: American Idol (Golden Ticket Winner, Season 18). Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Musical Theatre Class of 2024. She sends her love to her family and Peter!

The Muny family favorite Disney’s Beauty and the Beast runs June 22 -30!

“This marvelous company promises an evening of total enchantment,” said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “For this ‘tale as old as time’ we’ve gathered our largest company of the season, and we’ll have moments with more than 80 people on our grand Muny stage.”

Joining the previously announced Ashley Blanchet (Belle), Ben Crawford (Beast), Claybourne Elder (Gaston), Ann Harada (Mrs. Potts), Kelvin Moon Loh (Lumiere), Eric Jordan Young (Cogsworth), Holly Ann Butler (Babette), Tommy Bracco (Lefou), Harrison White (Maurice), Debby Lennon (Madame de la Grande Bouche) and Michael Hobin (Chip) are Lori Barrett-Pagano, Devin Cortez, Matthew Davies, Duane Martin Foster, Nigel Jamal Hall, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Ryan Lambert, Samantha Littleford, Daniel Brooks McRath, Georgia Monroe, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Paris Porché Richardson, Heather Jane Rolff, Grace Marie Rusnica, Michael Santomassimo, Mark Saunders, Leann Schuering, Gordon Semeatu, Kelly Sheehan, Wesley Slade, Molly Stilliens, Meridien Terrell, Cameron Monroe Thomas and Kristen Welsh. The company will also be joined by the Muny Kids and Teens youth ensembles.

The tale as old as time, as previously announced, is led by director John Tartaglia, choreographer Patrick O’Neill, associate choreographer Bryan Thomas Hunt, with music direction by Ben Whiteley.

The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Ann Beyersdorfer, costume design by Robin McGee, lighting design by Jason Lyons, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Greg Emetaz, wig design by Ashley Rae Callahan, with puppet design by Dorothy James and Andy Manjuck, fight coordinator Bart Williams and production stage manager Matt Lacey.