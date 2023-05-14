HIS STORY THE MUSICAL's Jataria Heyward Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

His Story: The Musical is a Broadway-style theatrical event, 2000 years in the making. In this new contemporary pop musical based on the life of Jesus.

Tune in to our Instagram story today as Jataria Heyward takes you behind the scenes of His Story the Musical!

Jataria is a New York City based actor currently playing Mother Mary in the world premiere production of "His Story" the musical! She is thrilled to be bringing this new iteration of the 2000 year old tale to Dallas audiences. You may have recently seen her on tour with Annie as the (Star to be), in Little Shop of Horrors as (Chiffon), in Rent as (Joanne) or Aida as (Aida). One fun fact about Jataria is, she was originally discovered through TikTok! Join us as we learn more about her pathway into the industry as well as her journey with "His Story" the musical! @hey_jataria

His Story: The Musical is a Broadway-style theatrical event, 2000 years in the making. In this new contemporary pop musical based on the life of Jesus, a common-man-from-an-obscure-family arrives in the big city and defies expectations. He speaks great wisdom, but chooses friends from the dregs of society and hangs out in the wrong part of town. Mocked by the establishment, he is adored by the people. His Story: The Musical brings this iconic story into the third millennium with a contemporary voice and timeless perspective that engages the essential struggles of our global humanity reminding all of the universal power of love and redemption.

His Story: The Musical features an original book music and lyrics by Anna Miriam Brown, and direction by two- time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde). His Story is presented by Tony-nominated producer Bruce Lazarus, Willie and Korie Robertson (stars of "Duck Dynasty," New York Times bestselling authors), Brad Reeves / Bill Noble, Thinking Tree LLC, Jill Wilkinson, Cooper Collins, Mike Collins, and Troy Duhon / Bob Katz in association with Matthew Churchill Productions Ltd.

The engagement launched May 5, 2023 at the new state-of-the-art Broadway Tent at Grandscape (5752 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, TX 75056). Opening night is May 18. Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com. For further information, visit Click Here.



