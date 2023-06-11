& JULIET's MEGAN KANE Takes Over Our Instagram For The Tony Awards

Tune in to our Instagram story today, Sunday June 11, as & Juliet's Megan Kane takes over to take you behind the scenes of her day at the 76th Annual Tony Awards. 

By: Jun. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Photo 1 Video: Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 2 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

& JULIET's MEGAN KANE Takes Over Our Instagram For The Tony Awards

Tune in to our Instagram story today, Sunday June 11, as & Juliet's Megan Kane takes over to take you behind the scenes of her day at the 76th Annual Tony Awards. 

Megan Kane is making her Broadway Debut in & Juliet as Lucy and understudies Anne/Angélique. Her Off-Broadway credits include Emojiland (The Duke on 42nd Street) and several seasons at NYMF. Select Regional: A Walk On The Moon (George Street Playhouse) The Last Supper (SOPAC) Escape To Margaritaville (Ogunquit Playhouse) Grease (The REV), Hairspray (Arvada Center), A Christmas Carol (Alley Theatre). TV: “For The People” (ABC), “Monsterland” (HULU), “That Damn Michael Che” (HBO Max). Megan is also a favorite of the 54 Below stage, which she sold out with her debut solo cabaret ‘Megan Kane: It’s About Time’. Training: Webster Conservatory.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

 

The 2023 Tony Awards will be broadcast live from the United Palace in New York City on Sunday, June 11, 2023 (8:00 - 11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00 - 8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

The celebration will commence at 7:00 - 8:00pm, ET/4:00 - 5:00pm, PT with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+, followed by the presentation of the American Theatre Wing's 76th Annual Tony Awards from 8:00-11:00pm, LIVE ET/5:00 - 8:00pm, LIVE PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, will air at 6:30-8:00pm, ET/3:30-5:00pm PT on Pluto TV. Viewers can access the show on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the "Pluto TV Celebrity" channel (no payment, registration or sign-in required).



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: & JULIETs Lorna Courtney Performs Baby One More Time on THE VIEW Photo
Video: & JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW

Tony nominee Lorna Courtney performed '...Baby One More Time' from the hit musical & Juliet on The View this morning. & Juliet is nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Courtney is nominated for Best Leading Actress in a Musical. Watch the video of the performance now!

2
Video: Betsy Wolfe Is a Tony Nominee... and Thats the Way It Is Photo
Video: Betsy Wolfe Is a Tony Nominee... and That's the Way It Is

In this video, watch as Tony nominee Betsy Wolfe chats more about the importance of & Juliet's message, why this role was so important to her, and so much more.

3
& JULIET to Perform on THE VIEW Tomorrow Photo
& JULIET to Perform on THE VIEW Tomorrow

The cast of & Juliet will perform on The View tomorrow, June 6. The new musical features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from 'Schitt's Creek,' David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber.

4
Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform That’s The Way It Is on GMA Photo
Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA

Betsy Wolfe and Lorna Courtney appeared on GMA3 this morning to perform 'That’s The Way It Is' this morning. Watch a video of the Tony nominated pair belting out the Céline Dion classic now! Earlier, the cast joined Wolfe and Courtney for a performance of 'Since U Been Gone' on Good Morning America.

From This Author - Social Watch

HIS STORY THE MUSICAL's Jataria Heyward Takes Over Our Instagram Today!HIS STORY THE MUSICAL's Jataria Heyward Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN's Aydin Eyikan Takes Over Our Instagram for International Dance Day!BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN's Aydin Eyikan Takes Over Our Instagram for International Dance Day!
Ayanna Bria Bakari and Sydney Charles of LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf Theatre Take Over Our Instagram Today!Ayanna Bria Bakari and Sydney Charles of LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf Theatre Take Over Our Instagram Today!
FAT HAM's Adrianna Mitchell Takes Over Our Instagram Today!FAT HAM's Adrianna Mitchell Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Videos

Video: Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video Video: Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
Meet the Tony-Nominated Producers of 2023 Video
Meet the Tony-Nominated Producers of 2023
Meet the Tony-Nominated Playwrights of 2023 Video
Meet the Tony-Nominated Playwrights of 2023
Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Musical Video
Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Musical
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You