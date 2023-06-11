& JULIET's MEGAN KANE Takes Over Our Instagram For The Tony Awards

Tune in to our Instagram story today, Sunday June 11, as & Juliet's Megan Kane takes over to take you behind the scenes of her day at the 76th Annual Tony Awards.

Megan Kane is making her Broadway Debut in & Juliet as Lucy and understudies Anne/Angélique. Her Off-Broadway credits include Emojiland (The Duke on 42nd Street) and several seasons at NYMF. Select Regional: A Walk On The Moon (George Street Playhouse) The Last Supper (SOPAC) Escape To Margaritaville (Ogunquit Playhouse) Grease (The REV), Hairspray (Arvada Center), A Christmas Carol (Alley Theatre). TV: “For The People” (ABC), “Monsterland” (HULU), “That Damn Michael Che” (HBO Max). Megan is also a favorite of the 54 Below stage, which she sold out with her debut solo cabaret ‘Megan Kane: It’s About Time’. Training: Webster Conservatory.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

