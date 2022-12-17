Gunhild Carling Releases New Album 'GOOD EVENING, CATS'
"Good Evening Cats" is available on Apple Music and Spotify.
Internationally-acclaimed artist Gunhild Carling has released her new album, "Good Evening Cats!" She shows off her multilingual abilities on this spectacular record, which features original songs and classic favorites in English, French, and German. Guest artists include Grammy-nominated Billy Stritch, her daughter Idun Carling, Daniel Glass, Steve Doyle, Jason Bellenkes, and her sister Nanna Carling.
In February 2022, Gunhild recorded this album in the place she loves most, New York City: "We added more and more musicians. When there was a chance I picked up some new instrument and played a riff. So, here it is. The album with jazz music, happiness & love songs."
Her album opens with the title track "Good Evening Cats," then moves into "My Lovin' Heart Can't Forget," a tune reminiscent of Billie Holiday, one of her favorite artists. She showcases her German in "Mack the Knife" and her French in "La Vie En Rose."
One song that she especially loved recording was "Att Angöra En Brygga," which features her daughter Idun Carling. Other wonderful tracks on the album include "Love Song From the Attic," "Two Movie Stars," "Monday - Sunday," "Wave," and "Million Stars Are Out Tonight," for which her sister Nanna Carling flew in from Sweden to play the saxophone.
In addition to her many incredible albums, Gunhild is known for her breathtaking performances. Whether she's singing favorite swinging jazz standards, playing one of 11 instruments (trumpet, trombone, harmonica, oboe, harp, flute, recorder or jazz bagpipe, and piano, among others!) or juggling and tap dancing, Gunhild's sublime showmanship shines. And just wait for the finale of her show, when-spoiler alert-she plays three trumpets at once!
Carling competed as a celebrity dancer in Let's Dance 2014 on TV4 placing third. She was also on Sweden's Dancing with the Stars. Gunhild performed for Sweden's Got Talent in 2017 and on America's Got Talent season 2019. In 2013, she had the honor of performing with her "Carling Big Band" at the Royal Palace in Stockholm in the celebration of King Carl XV1 Gustaf's Ruby Jubilee. She has over 3 million views on social media and her presence is growing every day.
Between touring with her own band, she performs in several configurations from solo to orchestra to symphony, drawing from a seemingly endless repertoire of songs and playing memorable vintage classic such as "Minnie the Moocher," "Sweet Georgia Brown," "All of Me," "It Had To Be You." She also frequently collaborates with Postmodern Jukebox as a featured singer and multi-instrumentalist on many of their popular songs, including a 1920's jazz swing version of "Material Girl" and a 1920's hot jazz cover of ABBA's "Dancing Queen". Like a one-woman time machine, Gunhild masterfully takes listeners back to another era as she serenades audiences in the U.S. and all around the world.
"Good Evening Cats" is available on Apple Music and Spotify. Learn more about Gunhild Carling at thestandergroup.com.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 16, 2022
Next week, 54 BELOW will ring in the holidays with some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. The exciting lineup includes Tony Award-winner Patti LuPone, a star-studded SISMAS featuring Sis Thee Doll, Rachel Zegler, and Seth Rudetsky, Broadway's Darius De Hass and more!
Video: Dolls Recreate The Iconic 'Turkey Lurkey Time' From PROMISES, PROMISES
December 16, 2022
Animation artist Warren Wright has returned with his latest dollcentric tribute to Broadway! This time he's recreating the iconic number 'Turkey Lurkey Time' from the musical Promises, Promises as performed on the 1969 Tony Awards!
Photos: First Look at Norm Lewis, Eugene Lee & More in A SOLDIER'S PLAY National Tour
December 16, 2022
Get a first look at images of the premiere national touring production of Roundabout's 2020 Tony Award-winning Best Revival of the 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning A Soldier’s Play.
Photo: Original MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Members Liz Callaway & Jason Alexander Reunite
December 16, 2022
See a photo of Liz Callaway and Jason Alexander, who both starred in the original Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along in 1981, reuniting at Callaway's To Steve With Love at Feinstein's at Vitello's.
George Abud, Norbert Leo Butz, Mary Beth Peil & More to Star in CORNELIA STREET World Premiere
December 16, 2022
Atlantic Theater Company has announced casting for the world premiere musical Cornelia Street, with a book by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens. Find out who is joining the cast, the performance schedule and how to get tickets.