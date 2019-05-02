Graham 2 Announces 2019 New York Season

Graham 2 announces its 2019 New York season featuring works by Martha Graham and a world premiere by guest choreographer Brice Mousset. Performances are May 30 June 2 (Thursday through Saturday at 7pm, and Sunday at 3pm), at the Martha Graham Studio Theater, 55 Bethune Street, 11th floor, in Manhattan.

Graham 2 Director Virginie M c ne has selected a program reflecting on the Martha Graham Dance Company's season theme, The Eve Project, which explores the many facets of womanhood. Performed by Graham 2's exceedingly talented young dancers, the program provides ways to consider Graham's complex, multifaceted characters through dances that evoke innocence, seduction, erotic love, empowerment, rejection, resilience, and more.

The program will feature Heretic (1929), excerpts from Embattled Garden (1958) and El Penitente (1940), Conversation of Lovers from Acts of Light (1981), Appalachian Spring Suite (1944), the newly revived Secular Games (1962), and a new work by French choreographer Brice Mousset, set to the music of composer Mike Sheridan.

The opening night on May 30 will be a special night for Graham 2 alumni. The troupe is now 36 years old, and the performance will include media featuring many generations of Graham 2 dancers.

General tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Students $15 in advance/$20 at the door. Special Martha Graham School Alumni Association ticket price: $20 in advance/$25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at marthagraham.org/graham2.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You