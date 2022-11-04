Governors Island Winter Village Returns November 17 

The Trust for Governors Island today announced the Governors Island Winter Village will open November 17, transforming historic Colonels Row into a singular seasonal destination for the second year in a row.

The popular Winter Village will include a 7,500-square foot skating rink for visitors of all ages to enjoy, along with wintery activities, festive decorations, games, cold-weather food and drinks, and warming fire pits. The rink will be open Thursday through Sunday and all New York City public school holidays, with additional Winter Village activities available seven days a week.

"We are so excited to invite New Yorkers and visitors to Governors Island for the return of Winter Village," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "Cold weather doesn't have to mean being stuck inside - it can mean ice skating and sledding with your friends or sitting around a fire with your family. And with the return of Winter Dog Days, I'm sure Governors Island will be a popular destination for every member of the family."

"Governors Island continues to showcase its unique and uplifting contributions to New York City's cultural landscape through the Winter Village," said Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development Maria Torres-Springer. "From ice skating to Jenga to toasty drinks, there's something for everyone in the family at the Winter Village and I encourage all New Yorkers to take advantage of Governors Island year-round."

"The secret is out: Governors Island is truly a magical place all year long, and we are so excited to welcome New Yorkers back to the Winter Village," said Clare Newman, President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. "In addition to some pretty spectacular skating, Winter Village visitors will once again be able to enjoy some of the same amazing food trucks, exciting programming, and stunning landscapes that make Governors Island a great place to visit all year long."

"Regardless of the time of year, Governors Island is always a must-visit destination, and the second-annual Winter Village has something for everyone. I encourage all New Yorkers to hop on the ferry and try one of the many wintertime activities or huddle by the fire pits," said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. "Thank you to the Trust for Governors Island for being incredible stewards of and constantly expanding public access to all that the Island has to offer."

"Governors Island is a jewel for New York City, not just in the summer months, but now year-round ," said Congressman Jerry Nadler. "Today's announcement of Governors Islands Winter Village invites visitors from all over the city to engage in ice skating, hot chocolate by the fire and weather friendly activities and festivities. I'm thrilled to continue supporting Governors Island as a dynamic resource for all New Yorkers and I am excited to see the experience created for visitors in the winter season".

"I am happy that the Winter Village will be returning this season," said State Senator Brian Kavanagh, who represents Governors Island. "New Yorkers will once again have access to great food and exciting events for all ages, including ice skating, winter activities, fun games, and festive decorations. I encourage everyone to visit Governors Island this winter and enjoy this winter wonderland. I applaud the Trust for Governors Island for their ongoing efforts to make Governors Island a more accessible, enjoyable, and engaging place to visit and explore."

"Coming off the heels of pumpkin point weekend and the many opportunities to enjoy the amazing canopy of fall foliage and bucolic natural beauty of Governors Island, Manhattan Community Board 1 is delighted to welcome the second Winter Season!" said Tammy Meltzer, Chairperson of Manhattan Community 1. "We look forward to the public enjoying the Island's beloved open spaces glistening with fresh snow, the amazing unfettered harbor and skyline views, events and cultural programming. Community Board 1 is thrilled that the Trust continues to enhance the public's access to this priceless natural resource through sun, snow and beyond."

In addition to the rink, the Village will feature bike and sled rentals from Blazing Saddles NYC and wintery activities including lawn games like cornhole, can jam and giant Jenga; fire pits; winter arts and cultural programming, and a sparkling display of holiday lights throughout historic Colonels Row. The Governors Island Winter Village will be open through February 2023.

Expanding on last year's public hours, the ice rink will be open Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 5:30pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 5:30pm, with event packages and buyouts available during additional hours. The rink will also feature events, activities, and "Free Admission Thursdays," with admission fees waived for all visitors every Thursday. Rink admission and skate rentals can be reserved online at www.govisland.org starting mid-November.

Island vendor Little Eva's will be open daily at the Winter Village with a seasonal menu, complete with warm drinks and new takes on their classic comfort food like brats, vegan chili, fish and chips, soups, and more. A rotating series of New York City's best food trucks, in partnership with the New York Food Truck Association, will round out the Island's winter eats.

The Governors Island Winter Village is presented with support from the Rudin Family Foundation.



Governors Island's award-winning park is open to the public every day, along with recreation activities like bike rentals, a Community Climbing Boulder, Hammock Grove, The Hills, Picnic Point, and more. Governors Island Arts public art commissions, including work from Charles Gaines, Duke Riley, Rachel Whiteread, Mark Dion, and Mark Handforth are also currently on view throughout the Island.

QC NY Spa continues to be open daily on Governors Island, with heated outdoor pools alongside saunas, steam rooms, relaxation treatments, massages, and a new bar and bistro. This winter also marks the return of Winter Dog Days, where dogs are allowed on Governors Island on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the winter months. Dogs must be leashed while on Governors Island except for in the Weekend Winter Dog Park, located adjacent to Liggett Terrace.

During the winter months, Governors Island is open to the public daily from 7am to 6pm. Trust for Governors Island-operated ferries run daily between the Battery Maritime Building at 10 South Street in Lower Manhattan and Soissons Landing on the Island. For schedules and ticketing information, visit www.govisland.org. Trust-operated seasonal weekend Brooklyn ferry service will return in Spring 2023.

Round-trip ferry tickets cost $4 for adults. Governors Island ferries are always free for children 12 and under, seniors 65 and up, residents of NYCHA, IDNYC holders, current and former military service members, and Governors Island members. Ferries before noon on Saturdays and Sundays are free for all. There is no surcharge for bicycles or strollers at any time.

NYC Ferry also serves Governors Island daily on the South Brooklyn route. For ticketing information and full schedules for NYC Ferry, visit www.ferry.nyc.

Governors Island has undergone a tremendous transformation over the last decade, including the expansion of year-round public access and the creation of a resilient 43-acre park, a growing arts and cultural program, and remarkable growth in audience. The Island is home to a diverse number of year-round tenants, including the Urban Assembly New York Harbor School, the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, the Billion Oyster Project, Shandaken Projects, Beam Center, the Institute for Public Architecture, and QC NY Spa, as well as Buttermilk Labs - a new multi-tenant hub for coastal climate solutions announced in Fall, 2021.

The Trust is currently in the process of attracting and selecting an anchor educational and research institution as part of the Center for Climate Solutions, a groundbreaking initiative designed to further New York City as a global leader in efforts to respond to the climate crisis. A key part of Mayor Adams' "Rebuild, Renew, Reinvent: A Blueprint for NYC's Economic Recovery," the project will support the research, development and demonstration of equitable climate solutions for New York City - that can be scaled and applied globally.