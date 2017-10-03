Go Behind the Scenes of THE GREAT COMET with 'Broadway Backstory' Podcast

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

On Tuesday, October 3rd Broadway Backstory podcast podcast presents their episode on NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812. Broadway Backstory is a documentary-style podcast which, through conversations with writers, composers, producers, actors, directors and more, finds out how shows develop from and idea to a full Broadway production.

The GREAT COMET finds out how the show developed from a downtown darling at Ars Nova, to an off-Broadway juggernaut in a custom made tent, to an out of town hit at Cambridge's ART, to the most Tony-nominated show of the 2017 season. Interviewees include writer/composer Dave Malloy, director Rachel Chavkin, Tony winning set designer Mimi Lien, producer Howard Kagan, and actors Lucas Steele, Brittain Ashford, Amber Gray, and Grace McClean. You can hear the episode here.

Listen to the Episode HERE.

Bro adway Backstory is a partnership between Theater People podcast and TodayTix. The documentary-style podcast is the first of it's kind for Broadway-themed podcasts.

Each episode discovers how a show developed from an idea to a full Broadway production by getting the behind-the-scenes stories from the people who lived them.

Previously released episodes tell the stories of IN THE HEIGHTS, FUN HOME, THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTANM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, THE SECRET GARDEN, and Deaf West's production of SPRING AWAKENING.

