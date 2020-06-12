Gloria Estefan, Rita Moreno and More Joins Ballet Hispánico's NOCHE UNIDOS A Night Of Dance And Unity
Ballet Hispánico continues to celebrate 50 years of uniting people through dance with Noche Unidos.
The evening includes seven virtual world premiere performances featuring Ballet Hispánico Company dancers, new works created remotely in the past weeks by world renowned choreographers, celebrity appearances including Gloria Estefan, Rita Moreno, Norman Lear, Pacquito D'Rivera, Arturo O'Farrill, and other Latinx artists. A highlight of the evening will be performances by Ballet Hispánico School of Dance students Julienne Buenaventura and Ruby Castillo, Nuestro Futuro scholarship recipients in BH's La Academia program.
The evening will take place Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 7:30-8:15pm EDT on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. All are welcome to view the show, with an advanced RSVP requested here, donations are optional.
The pre-recorded show will include new works set remotely on our dancers by seven prominent Latinx choreographers. The choreographers are social distancing in locations around the world, and our dancers are across the country, yet the beauty of dance transcends the distance between them.
Funds raised during the show will provide artists, students, and communities of color a platform for their voices. Donations are accepted at ballethispanico.org/support.
"Noche Unidos is beyond anything we could have imagined several months ago. This will be a spectacular virtual celebration of Ballet Hispánico with a group of amazing Latinx artists from across the nation coming together to honor the legacy of Tina Ramirez and Ballet Hispánico's roots while looking forward, beyond our 50th anniversary. There is still work to be done, and Ballet Hispánico intends to pave the way and create these opportunities for Latinx voices to be amplified through dance, education, and our communities," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO of Ballet Hispánico.
