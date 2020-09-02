Gloria Estefan, Rachel Bay Jones, Danny Pino and More Join Actors' Playhouse REACH FOR THE STARS Gala Auction
REACH FOR THE STARS will take place on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 7 p.m.
Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, together with presenting sponsor Lexus of Kendall, will host the 29th Annual Reach for the Stars Gala Auction virtually on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 7 p.m. This FREE event will include a star-studded virtual experience and an exciting online auction that is open to the public.
Headlining the virtual experience will be celebrity appearances and performances by International Superstar Gloria Estefan, Tony Award-winning Actress Rachel Bay Jones, Stage, Film and TV Star Danny Pino, Broadway Leading Lady Janet Dacal, FOX's So You Think You Can Dance Finalist Gino Cosculluela, New York Actor/Singer Don Seward and the company's 2012 cast of Next to Normal. A special pre-party mixologist presentation that will feature Bacardi's signature "Airmail" cocktail will kick off the celebration at 6:45 p.m. The event will stream live on the Actors' Playhouse YouTube page www.youtube.com/ActorsPlayhouseCG starting at 7 p.m.
Bidding is now open for supporters to vie for over 200 exclusive auction items that include extravagant voyages provided by Azamara, a dream trip to España courtesy of the Tourist Office of Spain, and a one-year lease for a 2021 Lexus RX 350. In addition to the signature prizes listed above, many more of life's indulgences will await guests' bids such as worldwide luxury travel and hotel packages, fine jewelry, golf packages, art, home décor, sports collectors items, spa visits, couture clothing, gift certificates to South Florida's leading retailers and restaurants, along with many other items - all of which are contributed on behalf of the theatre. Bidding in the auction can be found at www.actorsplayhouse.org and continues through September 13, 2020 (ends at 9 p.m.).
The coronavirus has had a devastating economic impact on America's arts sector, and Actors' Playhouse needs the community's support now more than ever to keep the spotlights on for a bright future. Proceeds from this year's annual major fundraising event for Actors' Playhouse, a 501© (3) nonprofit organization, will be dedicated to operations during the post-pandemic recovery period.
For more information on the Actors' Playhouse 29th Annual Reach for the Stars Gala Auction and virtual experience, please visit www.actorsplayhouse.org, or contact the Box Office at (305) 444-9293.
