Global Roundup 6/21 - SUNDAY IN THE PARK London, HAMILTON Worldwide, KINKY BOOTS at The Muny and More!

Jake Gyllenhaal, Annaleigh Ashford to Lead SUNDAY IN THE PARK in London - On Sunday, BWW has learned that star of stage and screen Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford will reunite to lead a West End production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's beloved musical SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE. The production will be directed by Sarna Lapine, with preview performances beginning on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Tickets are on sale beginning today. (Read more)

HAMILTON Could Be Headed to Asia, Mexico, Paris, Germany, and on an Australian Tour! - Hamilton seems to have taken the whole world by storm but now, the show is planning to actually travel the world. According to France 24, Hamilton is planning its first non-English production, as well as tours in Europe and Asia. This news comes after the show's recent announcement that it will launch a production in Sydney in early 2021. Producer Jeffrey Seller is now saying that this production will tour Australia, before heading to Asia. (Read more)

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD To Head To The West End In 2020

- It has just been announced that the acclaimed Broadway production of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird, will get its West End debut in 2020! According to the report, the adaptation of the novel, penned by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bartlett Sher, will land at the Gielgud Theatre in spring of 2020, courtesy of producers Sonia Friedman and Scott Rudin. (Read more)

VIDEO: Get A First Look At KINKY BOOTS at The Muny - BroadwayWorld has a first look at the regional premiere of KINKY BOOTS at The Muny! Check out a montage and exclusive video of Everybody Say Yeah! The company features Graham Scott Fleming (Charlie Price), J. Harrison Ghee (Lola) Taylor Louderman (Lauren), Caroline Bowman (Nicola), John Scherer (George), Paul Whitty (Don), Victor Landon (Young Charlie) and Khaydn M. Adams (Young Lola). (Read more)

Wichita: Contributor Craig Richardson reviews THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Music Theatre Wichita writing "Opening Night. There's nothing like it in the world. Jitters can occur. Mistakes could happen. One hopes everything comes together and the rehearsal time and hard work has paid off. Luckily, for Music Theatre Wichita's producing artistic director Wayne Bryan, opening night was nothing short of absolute shear success for his season opener "The Sound of Music." Music Theatre Wichita is in its 48th year."

Australia - Melbourne: Contributor Jade Kops reviews Anthony Warlow in SWEENEY TODD THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET., writing "Anthony Warlow returns to the Australian musical theatre stage to take on the dark twisted tale of SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET."

CD/Books/DVDs: Contributor David Clarke reviews BEETLEJUICE (Original Broadway Cast Recording) writing "BEETLEJUICE is a giddily irreverent musical that has left audiences laughing themselves to death since it began its out-of-town tryouts in Washington, D.C. Currently playing Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre, this rib-tickling treat has recently released BEETLEJUICE (Original Broadway Cast Recording) through Ghostlight Records and Warner Records. The album captures the heart and humor of the production, sharing the giggles and laughs with a worldwide audience."

Seattle: Contributor Jay Irwin reviews WICKED at the Paramount, writing "Well before that founding father refused to throw away his shot, even before those Mormons made us giggle with their irreverence, the hot ticket in town was "Wicked". Well, Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's witches have returned to the Emerald City and the bloom is still quite firmly attached to that bright pink rose in Glinda's hair."

Craig is thrilled to be a contributing editor for BroadwayWorld.com! Earning his degree in Musical Theatre from Wichita State University in 2011, Craig began performing all over the Wichita area. Favorite credits include Beadle Bamford in Sweeney Todd at the Crown Uptown Professional Dinner Theatre, Harold Nichols in The Forum Theatre's production of The Full Monty and Bobby in Cabaret, also at The Forum Theatre. Craig moved to New York City in 2015 where he was a background actor for television series such as Law and Order, Blue Bloods and Power. Upon returning to his hometown of Wichita, Craig continued performing in productions across the city. He has been seen as Roy in Wichita Community Theatre's Fun Home and Guild Hall Players' Peter and the Starcatcher as Ted. In 2018, he went on tour with Bright Star Children's Theatre performing all over the east coast in schools, libraries, and community theatres. Regularly going to see shows, he is now excited to be able to review productions while encouraging audience attendance for local Wichita Theatre. Please visit Craig's website at www.craigjosephrichardson.com.

