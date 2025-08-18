Glenn Close to Star as Ruthless Killer in British Crime Series MAUDE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award winner Glenn Close is set to lead Maud, a new British crime series following a canterkerous and ruthless old killer with a tortured past. Close will play the title character in the six-part series, which is being produced and developed by Channel 4 in the U.K. Variety was the first to report the news.

Based on Helene Tursten's short stores collections An Elderly Lady Is Up to No Good and An Elderly Lady Must Not Be Crossedm, the stories have been adapted for the screen by playwrights Nina Raine and Moses Raine (West End's Donkey Heart).

The show follows Maud Oldcastle, determined to break from a lifetime spent caring for her sister. Soon after setting out to claim a long-overdue second act, a suspicious detective and an unrelenting world built for youth discover just how far she’ll go to protect her freedom.

“I am honored to be working with Channel 4, Sony and Playground to bring this highly original series to life,” said Close. “Nina and Moses Raine are deliciously brilliant writers and Maud Oldcastle is not like any character I have played before. I am thrilled to be a part of such a stellar team.” Maude will begin filming in London later this year.

Close has appeared in numerous projects across the stage and screen. In 1995, she won her third Tony Award for her performance as Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, a role she reprised in the 2017 revival. Close is also set to appear alongside Jeremy Irons in Encore, a comedy about two aging Broadway veterans. Her next film appearance is in Wake Up Dead Man, the third entry in Rian Johnson's popular Knives Out franchise.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas