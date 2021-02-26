Glenn Close and Dr. Anthony Fauci to be Honored at amfAR Virtual Gala - Bette Midler, Billy Porter & More to Take Part

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

On Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST amfAR will be livestreaming its first ever virtual fundraising gala, A Gala for Our Time. amfAR will be honoring Dr. Anthony S. Fauci and Glenn Close for their contributions to the fight against AIDS.

The virtual Gala will feature Bette Midler, Julia Roberts and Billy Porter as presenters, with performances by Kelly Clarkson, Ava Max and Rita Ora.

This event will be available to view at www.amfarvirtualgala.org and will benefit the amfAR Fund to Fight COVID-19.

To make a gift in honor of Dr. Facui and Glenn Close, CLICK HERE!

Glenn Close's credits include:

Select theatre: BROADWAY: Phoenix Theatre Company's Love for Love, directed by Hal Prince, (professional debut, 1974), Cy Coleman's Barnum (Tony nomination), Tom Stoppard's The Real Thing, directed by Mike Nichols, (Tony Award), Death and the Maiden, directed by Mike Nichols (Tony Award), Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, directed by Trevor Nunn, (Tony Award), Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance. OFF-BROADWAY:

Wendy Wasserstein's Uncommon Women and Others, Simone Benmussa's The Singular Life of Albert Nobbs (Obie Award), Nathalie Sarraute's Childhood. LONDON: Royal National Theatre's A Streetcar Named Desire, directed by Trevor Nunn, (Tony Award), Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance. OFF-BROADWAY: Wendy Wasserstein's Uncommon Women and Others, Simone Benmussa's The Singular Life of Albert Nobbs (Obie Award), Nathalie Sarraute's Childhood. Mother of the Maid,The Public Theater New York Premiere. LONDON: Royal National Theatre's A Streetcar Named Desire, directed by Trevor Nunn, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard directed by Lonny Price (The Evening Standard Award) Select Film: The World According to Garp (Film debut/Oscar nomination), The Big Chill, (Oscar nomination), The Natural (Oscar Nomination), Fatal Attraction (Oscar nomination), Dangerous Liaisons (Oscar nomination), 101 & 102 Dalmatians, Mars Attacks, Air Force One, Cookie's Fortune, Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her, Nine Lives, Heights, Albert Nobbs (producer/actress, Oscar nomination, ), Guardians of the Galaxy, Upcoming films: The Wife, Crooked House, Guardian of the Galaxy II, What Happened To Monday?, The Girl With All The Gifts, Wilde Wedding and Bastards. Select television: Hallmark Hall of Fame's The Sarah, Plain & Tall Trilogy (Producer/Actress/Emmy nomination), Something About Emilia(Emmy nomination), Damages (two Emmys/two Golden Globes), The Lion In Winter(SAG Award, Golden Globe Award), The Shield(Emmy and Golden Globe nominations), In The Gloaming(Cable ACE Award), The Ballad of Lucy Whipple (producer/actress) Roger & Hammerstein's South Pacific for ABC TV (producer/actress), Serving In Silence (producer/actress/Emmy Award) Charities: Bring Change 2 Mind, Panthera and Congohounds.