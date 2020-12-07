Girls Inc. Virtual Event Raises Nearly $600,000

Last night, nonprofit Girls Inc. brought together committed supporters, changemakers, old and new friends to celebrate the leadership and potential of women and girls. A star-studded lineup of powerful women shared stories of dreaming big, breaking down barriers, and creating new opportunities for a new generation of leaders.

The inspirational night featured panel discussions on black women in entertainment, as well as women in comedy, along with girl-led conversations, storytelling, and musical performances. Funds raised will allow Girls Inc. to expand their important work to advance the rights and opportunities of girls, equipping them to lead and succeed in life.

Hosted by Tina Fey, the event opened with EGOT winner and Kennedy Center Honoree actress Rita Moreno sharing personal reflections on the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The Honorable Hillary Rodham Clinton made a special appearance and read the Girls Bill of Rights, and was followed later in the evening by another political powerhouse, Symone D. Sanders, who will serve as chief spokeswoman for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Sanders, a Girls Inc. alumna, recalled fondly her entry into the political arena when as a teenager, she had the opportunity to introduce then President Bill Clinton at a Girls Inc. event in her native Omaha, Nebraska.

The fundraiser featured a number of notable women in entertainment, business, sports, and politics including Red Table Talk's Gloria and Emily Estefan, talk show host and Executive Producer Tamron Hall, Chairman of Universal Studio Group, Pearlena Igbokwe, actress and activist Jameela Jamil, the most decorated gymnast of all time, Simone Biles, legendary Actress Rita Moreno, Actress Wanda Sykes, GMA host and producer Robin Roberts, Grammy award winning artist and songwriter H.E.R., actress author and YouTube sensation Skai Jackson, Hollywood Producer Debra Martin Chase, Co-anchor of NBC News' TODAY and Co-host of TODAY with Hoda and Jenna Hoda Kotb, Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner Audra McDonald, Grammy winning singer songwriter and founder of "The Circle", an organization supporting women and girls around the world, Annie Lennox, and 10-time Grammy award winning iKhan Chaka Khan added breathtaking musical performances.

Girls are the leaders our future needs. However, too many girls from some of the most vulnerable demographics are shut out of opportunities to grow and reach their full potential. Girls Inc. is a proven solution to the challenges girls face, delivering life-changing programming and experiences to girls ages five to 18, in over 350 cities and 1,600 sites across the U.S. and Canada. Nearly 80 percent of girls are Black and brown girls. Sixty-two percent live in households earning $30,000 a year or less and 17% come from households earning $10,000 or less. Funds raised at the virtual event will allow Girls Inc. to provide more girls the opportunity to discover and develop their inherent strengths and envision who they can become.

