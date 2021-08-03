Gibney Announces RISING UP! Fall 2021 Virtual Event Season

Gibney, the New York City-based dance and social justice organization, announces its fall season of virtual events, which begin on September 7, including a Town Hall to which the dance community is invited on September 10.

Curated by Eva Yaa Asantewaa, Senior Director of Curation and Editorial Director, the season, titled Rising Up!, comprises a series of talks and events that seek to open creative spaces where vital ideas can surface and be shared in support of creating positive change. Linked by a theme of re-emergence, the events will explore a range of topics including the creative process, ways to re-envision the current dance industry, and the power and healing of movement.

The Deeper Lecture series returns this fall with provocative, influential, and inspiring artists, writers, scholars, and social justice activists, including Rosy Simas (Sep 7), Toshi Reagon (Oct 12), David Thomson (Oct 19), Cornelius Eady (Nov 9), and Dana Mills (Nov 30).

A new series, Deeper Duets, features pairings of artists in lively and provocative conversation about artistic life, artistic practice, and the urgen social concerns that drive creative expression, including Carolyn Hall and Daniel Alston (Sep 14), mayfield brooks and Taina Asili (Sep 28), Kai Hazelwood and Sarah Ashkin (Oct 5); and Melanie George and Talvin Wilks (Nov 16).

Presenting live performances of storytelling, monologues, spoken word, stand-up, or creative talks (over Zoom), Word! will welcome Drew Drake (Sep 8), Ra Ruiz Leon (Sep 29), and día bùi (Oct 20). Gibney's screening and discussion series Sorry I Missed Your Show returns with Rosy Simas' yödoishëndahgwa (a place for rest) (Sep 22), Rodney Evans and Kayla Hamilton (Oct 18), and Brandon Kazen-Maddox (Dec 8).

As dance reopens in New York and the community looks toward the future, Gibney hosts a virtual Town Hall (Sep 10). Members of the dance community are invited to join Gina Gibney and Gibney's Executive Leadership Team in a discussion moderated by Sydnie Mosley and Kendra Ross that will explore the ways that Gibney can continue to best serve the dance community in this moment.

Sydnie L. Mosley will also lead a BodyBusiness Virtual Marketplace (Sep 17), to re-envision the economic practices of the dance world and encourage greater transparency of the artist experience. BodyBusiness occurs in three essential parts: a marketplace, live performance, and resource sharing among audience members.

To learn more about Gibney's programs this fall and to RSVP, please visit gibneydance.org/performance.