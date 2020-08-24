Get Live Radio Presents THE RYAN SHOW FM
Get Live Radio offers a wide variety of music from well-known artists & brand new music from Independent artists.
WGLR-DB Get Live Radio is a genre-diverse Internet radio station bringing a wide range of music to audiences 24/7. Based in New York City, Get Live Radio is the brainchild of J1st Media, LLC, a music production company that specializes in production for radio, film, video games & musical artists.
Get Live Radio offers a wide variety of music from well-known artists & brand new music from Independent artists. Get Live's aim is to introduce music circulating on the underground scene but still play the most popular hits dominating the top 40. Get Live offers an original program line-up with music from a number of different genres that include Alternative music, Hip Hop, R&B, Reggae, Pop, Jazz, House & more.
This month, Get Live Radio will debut The Ryan Show FM, a syndicated talk show that broadcasts on over 100 radio stations both terrestrial & online. Host Ryan Verneuille discusses current events, music & sports with his co-hosts NYC socialite Hamptons Dave & Grammy Award winning rapper Mr. Cheeks. Different celebrity guests join them in the studio to discuss an array of topics & answer hard hitting questions. Segments placed in between interviews are news reports, event coverage & comedy sketches. Regular guests on the show include Michael Dowd, star of the Netflix documentary "The Seven Five", hip hop pioneer Tragedy Khadafi, entrepreneur Jonathan Torres, & rising comedian Nick Tilleli.
The Ryan Show FM will air Thursdays on www.getliveradio.com at 9pm - 11pm. Check out Get Live Radio at www.getliveradio.com for genre-diverse music 24/7. Apps are available for both iPhones & Android phones on the website. Get Live Radio can also be accessed via ROKU (search for 'FONYE Radio Network' then select 'Get Live Radio').
