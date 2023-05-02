Get 25% Off Tickets to FAT HAM on Broadway!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
May. 02, 2023  

Broadway's new play Fat Ham is now running and we're giving BroadwayWorld readers an exclusive discount! Click here to use the code HAMBW and get 25% off your ticket purchase.

This offer is valid for performances through June 24, 2023.

The 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames, directed by The Public Theater's Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali, is now playing at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street) for a strictly limited 14-week engagement through Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Juicy is a queer, Southern college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder. But here's the rub! Revenge doesn't come easy to Juicy, a sensitive and self-aware young Black man in search of his own happiness and liberation. From an uproarious family cookout emerges a compelling examination of love and loss, pain and joy.

The cast includes Nikki Crawford as "Tedra," Chris Herbie Holland as "Tio," Billy Eugene Jones as "Rev" and "Pap," Adrianna Mitchell as "Opal," Calvin Leon Smith as "Larry," Marcel Spears as "Juicy," Benja Kay Thomas as "Rabby," RJ Foster (u/s Rev/Pap), Marquis D. Gibson* (u/s Juicy/Larry/Tio), Alexandria Lewis (u/s Opal), Matthew Elijah Webb (u/s Juicy/Larry/Tio), and Rema Webb (u/s Tedra/Rabby).

The creative team for Fat Ham includes, Maruti Evans (Scenic Design), Dominique Fawn Hill (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design), Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Design), Darrell Grand Moultrie (Choreographer) Earon Chew Nealey (Hair and Wig Design), Skylar Fox (Illusions Design), Kamra A. Jacobs (Production Stage Manager), Kate Murray (Casting), and Baseline Theatrical (General Management).







