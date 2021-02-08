Gavin MacLeod, Fred Grandy, Ted Lange and More From the Cast of THE LOVE BOAT to Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Tune in on Thursday, February 11 at 8pm ET.
All aboard! Today, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced that the cast of the beloved series "The Love Boat" will join them for a very special reunion on "Stars In The House" on Thursday, February 11 at 8pm ET in support of The Actors Fund. The cast, including Gavin MacLeod (Captain Stubing), Fred Grandy (Gopher), Ted Lange (Isaac), Bernie Kopell (Doc), Lauren Tewes (Julie), and Jill Whelan (Vicki), will be joined by frequent guest star Charo (April Lopez) to sail back in time and reminisce about their days on board the Pacific Princess and the romance and comedy that ensued. Jack Jones, who performed the infamous theme song will also join the group to perform it LIVE once again, but with a twist you won't want to miss!
Those tuning in can donate to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read on air by a member of the cast! The cast will also answer viewer questions submitted throughout the episode, and of course, in true "Stars In The House" fashion, there will be live music! The episode will livestream on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com.
"The Love Boat" crew joins the incredible lineup of casts that Seth and James have brought back together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal," "Night at the Museum," "Knots Landing," "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Family Ties," "The Waltons," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Taxi," "Fame," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "A Chorus Line," "Mamma Mia," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty." Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!
As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.
"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Tuesdays-Saturdays at 8PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com. For more information and to see upcoming guests, please visit starsinthehouse.com and follow @StarsInTheHouse, Seth (@SethRudetsky) and James (@JamesWesleyNYC) on Twitter and Instagram.
