Gary Lichtenstein Editions Announces Eric Orr & Keith Haring Collaboration

This rare limited edition is the result of a long friendship between the two artists.

Gary Lichtenstein Editions has announced the release of a new silkscreen print edition entitled, Repeat. This rare limited edition is the result of a long friendship between the two artists and marks the first of its kind to be authorized by the Keith Haring Foundation.

The edition of 250 silkscreen prints is related to a series of works created in collaboration by Eric Orr and Keith Haring and it features both Orr's "Robot Head" and Haring's iconic, "Radiant Baby."

In 1984, Eric Orr and Keith Haring joined forces to create a series of chalk drawings in the NYC subways. As their work evolved, the artists shifted their focus from the subway to the studio and embarked on the production of a suite of drawings. Included in the group was Repeat which had made its first appearance in the 23rd Street IRT uptown station. Little did Orr and Haring know that the reimagined drawing would be auctioned at Christie's six years later. 2020 heralds a new beginning for Repeat, a truly unique silkscreen print that both illustrates and celebrates a fierce friendship that began in the early 1980s at The Roxy roller rink in NYC, when two young artists decided to trade t-shirts on the dance floor.

Eric and Keith shared the philosophy that wonderful art should be available to the masses... not just the few. In that spirit, Repeat is being released at an affordable price of $500 (limited to one per household).

Each print is hand signed and numbered by Eric Orr, plate signed by Eric Orr and Keith Haring and is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity signed by Eric Orr and Gary Lichtenstein.

Orders will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis. The reservation portal is located at: https://www.gleditions.com/new-releases

Alternatively, an email with your name, shipping address and telephone number can be sent to mmarr@gleatmana.com. Purchase instructions will be emailed on Thursday, September 3rd.

Over the course of his remarkable 45-year career, Gary Lichtenstein has produced and printed a wide range of silkscreen editions and multiples with artists including Marina Abramovic, Cey Adams, Robert Cottingham, Bob Gruen, Robert Indiana, Rebecca Miller, Eric Orr, Yigal Ozeri, Ken Price, Shelter Serra and Jessica Stockholder.

Lichtenstein's prints have been exhibited and collected by, among others, The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, New York's Museum of Modern Art, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Smithsonian, the San Francisco Art Institute, the Chicago Art Institute, the Butler Institute of American Art, the College of Art & Architecture at the University of Tennessee, the Boca Raton Museum of Art, the Silvermine Arts Center, the International Print Center NYC and, most recently, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

