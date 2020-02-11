Gabriel Brown, Chauncey Chestnut and More Join BLUE at the Apollo Theater; Complete Casting Announced

Today, producers Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Eric Falkenstein, Mike Jackson and singer John Legend announced complete casting for Blue, a play by Charles Randolph-Wright and directed by Phylicia Rashad which will play a 16-week limited engagement at New York's legendary Apollo Theater (253 West 125th Street) in Harlem starting Monday, April 27 with opening night set for May 10.. Blue will run through August 16.

Joining previously announced stars Tony and Emmy Award winner Leslie Uggams and Emmy Award winner Lynn Whitfield, will be Gabriel Brown as adult Reuben Clark, Chauncey Chestnut as young Reuben Clark, from the hit CBS TV show "God Friended Me", Brandon Micheal Hall as Sam Clark III, Esau Pritchett as Sam Clark Jr., Alicia Stith as La Tonya Dinkins, and Alan H. Green as Blue.

Rashad starred in both the play's 2000 world premiere at Arena Stage and 2001 New York premiere at Roundabout Theatre Company. Music for Blue is by Nona Hendryx with lyrics by Randolph-Wright and Hendryx.

With fierce wit and astonishing honesty, Blue explores the complexities of identity and trust behind the carefully constructed façade of the Clarks, a socially prominent family that is struggling with the legacy and pitfalls of their own good fortune. Infused with a searing jazz and soul score, Blue celebrates the love and spirit of a family coming to terms with itself.

The award-winning creative team includes set design by Tony Award winner David Rockwell (She Loves Me, Kiss Me Kate, Kinky Boots), ,costumes by Drama Desk winner and Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (Come From Away, Lucky Guy), sound design by Drama Desk winner and Tony nominee Dan Moses Schreier (A Soldier's Play, Iceman Cometh) and lighting design by Ryan O'Gara. Joseph Joubert (Motown, The Color Purple) will serve as music supervisor

Casting by Calleri Casting. Blue is general managed by KGM Theatrical.

