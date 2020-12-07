Gabourey Sidibe and Lovie Simone Join the Cast of MCC Theater's SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY
They replace two previously announced cast members.
MCC Theater has announced that Gabourey Sidibe and Lovie Simone will join the cast of the benefit performance of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, which begins rehearsals on December 7. They replace two previously announced cast members: Sidibe replaces Amber Riley, who had a scheduling conflict prior to the start of rehearsals. Simone replaces Wunmi Mosaku, who sustained an injury and is taking time to recover, which is going well.
Written by Burnt Umber Playwright-in-Residence Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Kamilah Forbes (Executive Producer, Apollo Theater; Between the World and Me), School Girls will stream on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 3PM ET on MCC Theater's YouTube channel. Tickets are available now at mcctheater.org.
Sidibe and Simone will join the previously announced cast members, including Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple, Harriet), Shahadi Wright Joseph (The Lion King, Us), Ashleigh Murray ("Katy Keane," "Riverdale"), Tony Award nominee Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name, "High Fidelity"), Storm Reid ("Euphoria," A Wrinkle in Time), and Lyric Ross ("This Is Us"). A live talkback with the cast will follow the performance for select ticket holders.
Paulina, the reigning queen bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, has her sights set on the Miss Universe pageant. But the arrival of Ericka, a new student with undeniable talent and beauty, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter-and Paulina's hive-minded friends. This 2018 Lortel Award winner for Best Play and New York Times Critic's Pick explores the universal similarities (and glaring differences) facing teenage girls across the globe. MCC Theater first produced School Girls in 2017, followed by a return engagement in 2018.
Tickets are on sale now beginning at $30 (performance only) and $50 (performance and talkback). Subscribers are guaranteed $5 tickets that include access to the talkback. School Girls will be available on MCC on DEMAND two weeks after the Dec 13th air date and will not include the talkback. Tickets and subscriptions can be purchased at mcctheater.org.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Watch Nicole Kidman Give It Some 'Zazz' in Netflix Adaptation of THE PROM
Nicole Kidman and Jo Ellen Pellman are giving us some Zazz in this first look at the number from Netflix's upcoming adaptation of the Broadway hit The...
Photo Flash: LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Returns December 5
Performances began on 5 December 2020 for Les Misérables -The Staged Concert at the Sondheim Theatre with the run - which has been extended twice - no...
BWW Exclusive: Celebrate National Cookie Day with This Top Secret Recipe from Schmackary's!
December 4 marks National Cookie Day-- what better way than to celebrate with a recipe from Broadway's favorite cookie shop? Check out this top secret...
The 10 Best New Broadway Holiday Albums of 2020!
Tis the season for holiday tunes! From festive favorites to brand-new bops, Broadway isn't disappointing this year, with a huge variety of new holiday...
VIDEO: Check Out the Trailer for BLITHE SPIRIT Starring Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher, Judi Dench and Leslie Mann
The trailer for Blithe Spirit has been released! The film, directed by Edward Hall, and starring Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher, Judi Dench and Leslie Mann ...
Tony Winner Peg Murray Passes Away at 96 Years Old
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen star Peg Murray, who won a Tony Award for her performance in the original cast of Cabaret, p...