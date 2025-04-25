GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Licensing Rights Acquired by Concord Theatricals

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide English language stage licensing rights to Good Night, and Good Luck, the new play by George Clooney and Grant Heslov for its Samuel French imprint. The Acting Edition of the script will be available for purchase this summer.

“We are excited that Good Night, and Good Luck will be published and made available for licensing through Concord Theatricals,” said Clooney and Heslov. “We look forward to seeing this story on bookshelves and stages around the world.”



Based on the 2929 Entertainment and Participant film of the same name distributed by Warner Bros. and written by the same authors, in Good Night, and Good Luck, we tune in to the Golden Age of broadcast journalism and Edward R. Murrow’s legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them. The play chronicles a time in American history when truth and journalistic integrity stood up to fearmongering and disinformation – and won.



Directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, Good Night, and Good Luck officially opened at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday, April 3. See what the critics thought about the production HERE!





Photo credit: Emilio Madrid