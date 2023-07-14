Full Cast and Creative Team Set For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny

The Muny has announced its full cast, design and production teams for the cult classic, Little Shop of Horrors, July 25 - 31. Joining the previously announced three-time Tony nominated actor Robin de Jesús (Seymour Krelborn), Patti Murin (Audrey), Michael McGrath (Mr. Mushnik), Ryan Vasquez (Orin Scrivello and Others) and Nicholas Ward (The Voice of Audrey II) are Taylor Marie Daniel (Chiffon), Stephanie Gomérez (Ronnette), Kennedy Holmes (Crystal) and Travis Patton (Manipulation of Audrey II). The company will also be joined by the Muny Youth ensemble.

This Muny production of the campy comedy, as previously announced, is led by director Maggie Burrows, choreographer William Carlos Angulo, with music director/conductor Andrew Graham.

The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Krit Robinson, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Greg Emetaz, wig design by Kelley Jordan, fight coordinator Bart Williams, with production stage manager Matthew Lacey.

Cast Biographies

ROBIN DE JESÚS (Seymour Krelborn) is a three-time Tony Award-nominated actor for In the Heights, La Cage aux Folles and The Boys in the Band. Other Broadway: Rent, Wicked. Muny: Disney’s Aladdin (Aladdin). Regionally, Robin starred in Grease and Godspell (Paper Mill Playhouse) and A Very Old Man with Enormous Wings (Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey). Most recently, he joined the cast of HULU’s Welcome to Chippendales as Ray Colon (opposite Kumail Nanjiani). Robin can be seen in the Netflix adaptation of Tick, Tick…Boom! (2021), directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, opposite Andrew Garfield, as well as the Ryan Murphy-produced Netflix film, The Boys in the Band (2020). Moreover, he played George in the acclaimed indie-film Milkwater (2020). He is also lovingly known for his breakout role in the cult-classic feature, Camp (2003).

PATTI MURIN (Audrey) is thrilled to be back on the Muny stage after playing Paulette in last year’s Legally Blonde. Other Muny credits: Disney’s The Little Mermaid (Ariel), Chicago (Roxie) and Holiday Inn (Linda Mason). Patti is best known for originating the role of Princess Anna to critical acclaim in Disney's Frozen on Broadway. Other Broadway/national tour credits include the title character in Lysistrata Jones, flying by bubble as Glinda in Wicked and roller skating her way to Broadway in Xanadu (Euterpe). Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park), Fly By Night (Playwrights Horizons), Lady Be Good! (NY City Center Encores!). Almost Broadway: Nerds (Sally). TV: Many Hallmark Channel movies including In Merry Measure, Love on Iceland and To Catch A Spy, and recurring roles on Chicago Med and Royal Pains. Patti is also an audiobook narrator for bestselling authors such as Jodi Picoult, Christina Lauren and Katherine Center.

MICHAEL MCGRATH (Mr. Mushnik) Muny: A Funny Thing…Forum, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, South Pacific, Side By Side By Sondheim. Broadway: Plaza Suite, Tootsie, The Front Page, She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century, Nice Work If You Can Get It (Tony Award), Born Yesterday, Memphis, Is He Dead?; Spamalot (Tony nomination), Wonderful Town, Little Me, The Goodbye Girl, My Favorite Year, Swinging on a Star. Off-Broadway: The Government Inspector, The Cocoanuts, The Butter and Egg Man, Exactly Like You, Forbidden Broadway. Stock and Regional: A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine; You Never Know, 1776, Room Service, The Music Man, Tomfoolery, George M! and The Robber Bridegroom to name a few. Along with his coveted Tony Award, Michael is the recipient of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. During the 1996 Broadway season, McGrath received The Theatre World Award for his outstanding Broadway debut in Swinging on a Star.

RYAN VASQUEZ (Orin Scrivello and Others) Broadway: Hamilton (Alexander Hamilton; standby for Aaron Burr, George Washington, Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson and Hercules Mulligan/James Madison), Waitress (original Broadway cast), Wicked. Off-Broadway: The Wrong Man (The Man in Black, Drama Desk nomination). World premiere productions of The Notebook (Noah Calhoun, Chicago Shakespeare Theater), The Outsiders (Darrel Curtis, La Jolla Playhouse) and Water for Elephants (Jacob, Alliance Theatre). Film/TV: The Good Fight (CBS), The Code (CBS), Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO) and Tick, Tick…Boom! (Netflix). Voice work: Vivo (Netflix), In the Heights (film).

NICHOLAS WARD (The Voice of Audrey II) is excited to return to his Muny family. Muny: Jesus Christ Superstar (Caiaphas). Most recently seen in the Broadway revival of The Music Man (Oliver Hix) with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. Broadway: The Lion King (Mufasa), Frozen, (King Agnarr, OBC), In Transit (Chris, OBC), On the Town (Workman, Announcer). NY City Center Encores!: Brigadoon, Cabin in the Sky, Pipe Dream, The Golden Apple, 1776, Zorba, Paint Your Wagon, Annie Get Your Gun. Lincoln Center: Camelot, I Am Harvey Milk, Symphony Space’s A Little Night Music. Tours: Show Boat, Porgy and Bess. Film/TV: Schmigadoon!; Frozen 2, Ricky and the Flash, The Tony Awards, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America, One Night Only: The Best of Broadway; The Disney Holiday Singalong. Regional: Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, Smokey Joe’s Cafe. Cast Recordings: The Music Man, Frozen, In Transit. Currently touring with The Doo Wop Project.

TAYLOR MARIE DANIEL (Chiffon) recently had the privilege of being a part of Mary Poppins and Legally Blonde at The Muny and is so thankful to be back for another summer! A recent graduate from the University of Michigan’s Musical Theatre Program (Class of ‘22), her credits include Bulda in Frozen (national tour) and Deena Jones in Dreamgirls (Paramount Theatre).

STEPHANIE GOMÉREZ (Ronnette) Muny: On Your Feet! (Rachel, Ensemble). Broadway: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Swing). Off-Broadway: Green Card: A New Musical (Ensemble). Regional: Miss You Like Hell (Olivia), In the Heights (Vanessa), Mamma Mia! (Sophie), Spring Awakening (Thea). TV: New Amsterdam, Inventing Anna.

KENNEDY HOLMES (Crystal) is beyond thrilled to be returning to The Muny for her eighth season! Regional credits: The Color Purple (Olivia, Ensemble, u/s Nettie), Sweeney Todd, Smokey Joe’s Cafe, Footloose, Godspell (Singer), Newsies, All Shook Up, Jesus Christ Superstar, James and the Giant Peach (Aunt Sponge), Snoopy (Snoopy), A Christmas Carol (Belinda Cratchit), Aida, Annie and Hairspray (Little Inez). Educational Theatre credits: Chicago (Velma) and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Rona Lisa Peretti). TV: Season 15 Finalist on The Voice and A New Holiday.

TRAVIS PATTON (Manipulation of Audrey II) Muny debut! Broadway: Disney’s Frozen (u/s Sven, OBC). National tours: Fosse, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Can-Can de Paris. Regional: A Chorus Line, Cats, Chicago, Pippin, Fosse, Swing!; The Wedding Singer, Little Shop of Horrors, A Christmas Carol. Las Vegas: Viva Elvis, Zarkana, Jubilee, Simply Ballroom. Film: Tick, Tick… Boom! Make sure to catch Travis as “A” in the first season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on Max.

About the show

A delicious comedy for the heart of summer! Little Shop of Horrors is a campy thriller that follows meek floral assistant Seymour on his quest to win over the love of his life, Audrey. A total eclipse of the sun and a scheming man-eating plant threatens his dream and takes over Seymour’s life. Expect the unexpected and get ready to feed your inner quirkiness with this hangry tale. Whatever you do, do not feed the plant!