Full Cast Set for SLAM FRANK at Asylum NYC Starring Alex Lewis and More

The full cast has been revealed for Slam Frank at Asylum NYC! Slam Frank is a satirical reimagining of Anne Frank's story. Two staged concert readings will take place at The Asylum on June 16.

Created by composer and lyricist Andrew Fox and writer Joel Sinensky, the show will star Lewberger's Alex Lewis as Peter van Daan, Alexandra Silber playing the roles of Margot Frank and Anita’s Abuela, Rocky Paterra as Otto Frank, Shannon Antalan as Edith Frank, Olivia Bernábe as Anne Frank, and AJ Holmes as Mr. Van Daan.

“Did Anne Frank ever acknowledge her white privilege?” This question — asked and debated by real people in a viral 2022 twitter thread — is the inspiration behind Slam Frank.

The musical satire imagines what happens when a progressive community theater company decides that maybe now is not the time for us to center these privileged, straight, white European Jews (who spent three years in an attic, hiding from Nazis).

And so, in an effort to make our world a better place, this heroic fictional theater troupe transforms Anne Frank’s true story into an intersectional, multiethnic, genderqueer, decolonized, anti-capitalist, hyper-empowering Afro-Latin hip-hop musical.

The Slam Frank creative team are aiming for an Off-Broadway run in the 2025-2026 season.