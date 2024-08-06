Full Cast Set for Hunter Foster- Helmed LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At Ogunquit Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ogunquit Playhouse has revealed the full cast for their production of Little Shop of Horrors, featuring a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken, and based on the film by Roger Corman, with a screenplay by Charles Griffith. Directed by Hunter Foster, performances begin August 22, for a limited run through September 21 at the Ogunquit Playhouse.

Previously announced as Audrey II, Latrice Royale (“RuPaul's Drag Race”) will be joined on stage by a cast starring Etai Benson (Broadway's The Band's Visit) as Seymour, Talia Suskauer (Broadway's Wicked) as Audrey, Adam Heller (Broadway's Some Like It Hot) as Mr. Mushnik, Edward Watts (The Book of Mormon National Tour) as Orin Scrivello, Chelsea Hooker (Cortland Rep's Hair) as Crystal, Briana Brooks (Ogunquit Playhouse's Beautiful) as Ronette, and Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway's Kimberly Akimbo) as Chiffon.

The cast will also include Nick Davis (Ogunquit Playhouse's Singin' in the Rain) as Ensemble, Ray DeMattis (Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors) as the Mr. Mushnik Understudy, Joseph Ryan Harrington (Broadway's Billy Elliot) as Ensemble, Diva LaMarr (Jersey Boys National Tour) as the Audrey II Understudy, Amirah Joy Lomax as the Crystal/Ronette/Chiffon Understudy, Jackson Kanawha Perry (The Karate Kid – The Musical World Premiere) as Ensemble, and Christian Probst (Ogunquit Playhouse's Singin' in the Rain) as the Seymour/Orin Understudy.

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination.

Little Shop of Horrors will feature choreography by Mara Newbery Greer; Music Direction by Dan Pardo, original Scenic Design by Scott Pask, additional Scenic Design by Nate Bertone, Lighting Design by Richard Latta; Costume Design by Dustin Cross and Bryce Turgeon; Sound Design by Kevin Heard; and Wig/Hair & Makeup Design by Roxanne De Luna. Rebecca McBee is the Production Stage Manager, Veronica Aglow is the Assistant Stage Manager, and Caitlin Belcik is the Associate Director.

ASL-supported performances are Wednesday, September 4 (8:00 pm) and Sunday, September 8 (2:00 pm), made possible thanks to a partnership with Pine Tree Society and underwritten by a generous grant from The Roger R. and Theresa S. Thompson Endowment Fund, with additional support by the Margaret Burnham Charitable Trust.

Open Captioning is available for all performances from Wednesday, September 11 through Sunday, September 15, sponsored by Unum.

Audience members are invited to participate in a talkback with the cast following the 2:00 pm matinee on Wednesday, September 4.

Tickets are available online at tickets.ogunquitplayhouse.org, by phone (207.646.5511, daily 10:00a – 5:00p), and in-person at the Box Office window (10 Main St, Ogunquit, ME 03907) daily from 10:00a – 5:00p.