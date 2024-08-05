Full Cast Set For North American Tour of SOME LIKE IT HOT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The full cast has been announced for the upcoming North American tour of SOME LIKE IT HOT, which begins rehearsals today ahead of opening this fall in Schenectady, NY.

Leading the tour are Matt Loehr as Joe/Josephine, Tavis Kordell as Jerry/Daphne, Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Sugar, Edward Juvier as Osgood, Tarra Conner Jones as Sweet Sue, Jamie LaVerdiere as Mulligan, Devon Goffman as Spats, and Devon Hadsell, who was a member of the original Broadway company, as Minnie.

Rounding out the company in alphabetical order are Ayla Allen, Ashley Marie Arnold, Kelly Berman, Darien Crago, Drew Franklin, Tim Fuchs, Rachael Britton Hart, Devin Holloway, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Emily Kelly, Brianna Kim, Stephen Michael Langton, Jay Owens, Ranease Ryann, Nissi Shalome, Michael Skrzek, and Tommy Sutter.

The SOME LIKE IT HOT North American tour launches on September 20 at Proctors in Schenectady, NY before continuing on to play 30+ cities including Chicago, San Diego, and Los Angeles.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, SOME LIKE IT HOT won more theater awards than any show in its season, and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle. N

SOME LIKE IT HOT features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the “Funniest American Movie of All Time” by the American Film Institute.

The creative team also includes Scott Pask (Sets), Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lights), Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira(Makeup), Christian Borle & Joe Farrell (Additional Material), Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Darryl Archibald (Music Supervision), Kristy Norter (Music Coordinator), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), Marc Shaiman (Vocal Arrangements), and Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements). The production team also includes Steve Bebout (Associate Director), John MacInnis (Associate Choreographer) and Juniper Street Productions (Production Management). 101 Productions, Ltd.serves as the general manager. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Bethany Knox, CSA.

The SOME LIKE IT HOT tour stage management team is led by production stage manager Andrew Bacigalupo. The company management team will be led by company manager DeAnn L. Boise. The orchestra is led by music director Mark Binns.

SOME LIKE IT HOT is produced on tour by The Shubert Organization and Neil Meron, and co-produced by Hunter Arnold, Roy Furman, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Dalgleish Library Company Group, Cue to Cue Productions, Sandy Robertson, Sheboygan Conservatory Partners, ATG Productions, Bob Boyett, Janet and Marvin Rosen, The Araca Group, Concord Theatricals, Independent Presenters Network; D. S. Moynihan, Executive Producer.

Tour Dates

Sep 17 – Sep 22, 2024

Schenectady, NY

Proctor’s Theatre

Sep 24 – Sep 29, 2024

Buffalo, NY

Shea’s PAC

Oct 1 – Oct 13, 2024

Detroit, MI

Fisher Theatre

Oct 15 – Oct 20, 2024

Minneapolis, MN

Orpheum Theatre

Oct 22 – Nov 3, 2024

Chicago, IL

Cadillac Palace Theatre

Nov 5 – Nov 24, 2024

Cleveland, OH

Connor Palace Theatre

Nov 26 – Dec 1, 2024

Charlotte, NC

Belk Theater

Dec 3 – Dec 8, 2024

Miami, FL

Arsht Center

Dec 10 – Dec 15, 2024

Tampa, FL

Straz Center

Dec 17 – Dec 22, 2024

Orlando, FL

Dr. Phillips Center

Dec 24 – Dec 29, 2024

Naples, FL

Artis-Naples

Jan 7 – Jan 26, 2025

San Francisco, CA

Orpheum Theatre

Jan 28 – Feb 2, 2025

San Diego, CA

Civic Theatre

Feb 4 – Feb 9, 2025

Reno, NV

Pioneer Center

Feb 11 – Feb 16, 2025

Tempe, AZ

ASU Gammage

Feb 18 – Feb 23, 2025

Tucson, AZ

Centennial Hall

Feb 25 – Mar 9, 2025

St. Louis, MO

Fox Theatre

Mar 11 – Mar 16, 2025

Appleton, WI

Fox Cities PAC

Mar 18 – Mar 23, 2025

Des Moines, IA

Civic Center

Mar 25 – Mar 30, 2025

Omaha, NE

Orpheum Theatre

Apr 1 – Apr 6, 2025

Oklahoma City, OK

Civic Center Music Hall

Apr 8 – Apr 13, 2025

Memphis, TN

Orpheum Theatre

Apr 15 – Apr 20, 2025

Pittsburgh, PA

Benedum Center

Apr 22 – Apr 27, 2025

Providence, RI

Providence PAC

Apr 29 – May 4, 2025

Hartford, CT

Bushnell

May 6 – May 11, 2025

Baltimore, MD

Hippodrome Theatre

May 13 – May 18, 2025

Rochester, NY

West Herr Auditorium Theatre

May 20 – June 1, 2025

Philadelphia, PA

Forrest Theatre

June 3 – June 8, 2025

Richmond, VA

Altria Theater

June 10 – June 15, 2025

Greenville, SC

Peace Center

Jun 17 – Jun 22, 2025

Durham, NC

Durham PAC

Jun 24 – Jun 29, 2025

Greensboro, NC

Tanger Center

Jul 8 – Jul 20, 2025

Denver, CO

Buell Theatre

Jul 29 – Aug 17, 2025

Los Angeles, CA

Pantages Theatre