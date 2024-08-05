Full Cast Set For North American Tour of SOME LIKE IT HOT

The tour opens this fall in Schenectady, NY.
|
The full cast has been announced for the upcoming North American tour of SOME LIKE IT HOT, which begins rehearsals today ahead of opening this fall in Schenectady, NY.
Leading the tour are Matt Loehr as Joe/Josephine, Tavis Kordell as Jerry/Daphne, Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Sugar, Edward Juvier as Osgood, Tarra Conner Jones as Sweet Sue, Jamie LaVerdiere as Mulligan, Devon Goffman as Spats, and Devon Hadsell, who was a member of the original Broadway company, as Minnie.
Rounding out the company in alphabetical order are Ayla Allen, Ashley Marie Arnold, Kelly Berman, Darien Crago, Drew Franklin, Tim Fuchs, Rachael Britton Hart, Devin Holloway, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Emily Kelly, Brianna Kim, Stephen Michael Langton, Jay Owens, Ranease Ryann, Nissi Shalome, Michael Skrzek, and Tommy Sutter.
The SOME LIKE IT HOT North American tour launches on September 20 at Proctors in Schenectady, NY before continuing on to play 30+ cities including Chicago, San Diego, and Los Angeles.
Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.
And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, SOME LIKE IT HOT won more theater awards than any show in its season, and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle. N
SOME LIKE IT HOT features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the “Funniest American Movie of All Time” by the American Film Institute.
The creative team also includes Scott Pask (Sets), Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lights), Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira(Makeup), Christian Borle & Joe Farrell (Additional Material), Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Darryl Archibald (Music Supervision), Kristy Norter (Music Coordinator), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), Marc Shaiman (Vocal Arrangements), and Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements). The production team also includes Steve Bebout (Associate Director), John MacInnis (Associate Choreographer) and Juniper Street Productions (Production Management). 101 Productions, Ltd.serves as the general manager. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Bethany Knox, CSA.
The SOME LIKE IT HOT tour stage management team is led by production stage manager Andrew Bacigalupo. The company management team will be led by company manager DeAnn L. Boise. The orchestra is led by music director Mark Binns.
SOME LIKE IT HOT is produced on tour by The Shubert Organization and Neil Meron, and co-produced by Hunter Arnold, Roy Furman, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Dalgleish Library Company Group, Cue to Cue Productions, Sandy Robertson, Sheboygan Conservatory Partners, ATG Productions, Bob Boyett, Janet and Marvin Rosen, The Araca Group, Concord Theatricals, Independent Presenters Network; D. S. Moynihan, Executive Producer.
Sep 17 – Sep 22, 2024
Schenectady, NY
Proctor’s Theatre
Sep 24 – Sep 29, 2024
Buffalo, NY
Shea’s PAC
Oct 1 – Oct 13, 2024
Detroit, MI
Fisher Theatre
Oct 15 – Oct 20, 2024
Minneapolis, MN
Orpheum Theatre
Oct 22 – Nov 3, 2024
Chicago, IL
Cadillac Palace Theatre
Nov 5 – Nov 24, 2024
Cleveland, OH
Connor Palace Theatre
Nov 26 – Dec 1, 2024
Charlotte, NC
Belk Theater
Dec 3 – Dec 8, 2024
Miami, FL
Arsht Center
Dec 10 – Dec 15, 2024
Tampa, FL
Straz Center
Dec 17 – Dec 22, 2024
Orlando, FL
Dr. Phillips Center
Dec 24 – Dec 29, 2024
Naples, FL
Artis-Naples
Jan 7 – Jan 26, 2025
San Francisco, CA
Orpheum Theatre
Jan 28 – Feb 2, 2025
San Diego, CA
Civic Theatre
Feb 4 – Feb 9, 2025
Reno, NV
Pioneer Center
Feb 11 – Feb 16, 2025
Tempe, AZ
ASU Gammage
Feb 18 – Feb 23, 2025
Tucson, AZ
Centennial Hall
Feb 25 – Mar 9, 2025
St. Louis, MO
Fox Theatre
Mar 11 – Mar 16, 2025
Appleton, WI
Fox Cities PAC
Mar 18 – Mar 23, 2025
Des Moines, IA
Civic Center
Mar 25 – Mar 30, 2025
Omaha, NE
Orpheum Theatre
Apr 1 – Apr 6, 2025
Oklahoma City, OK
Civic Center Music Hall
Apr 8 – Apr 13, 2025
Memphis, TN
Orpheum Theatre
Apr 15 – Apr 20, 2025
Pittsburgh, PA
Benedum Center
Apr 22 – Apr 27, 2025
Providence, RI
Providence PAC
Apr 29 – May 4, 2025
Hartford, CT
Bushnell
May 6 – May 11, 2025
Baltimore, MD
Hippodrome Theatre
May 13 – May 18, 2025
Rochester, NY
West Herr Auditorium Theatre
May 20 – June 1, 2025
Philadelphia, PA
Forrest Theatre
June 3 – June 8, 2025
Richmond, VA
Altria Theater
June 10 – June 15, 2025
Greenville, SC
Peace Center
Jun 17 – Jun 22, 2025
Durham, NC
Durham PAC
Jun 24 – Jun 29, 2025
Greensboro, NC
Tanger Center
Jul 8 – Jul 20, 2025
Denver, CO
Buell Theatre
Jul 29 – Aug 17, 2025
Los Angeles, CA
Pantages Theatre
Videos