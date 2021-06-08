Full Cast Announced for BROADWAY BARES: TWERK FROM HOME

A company of Broadway Bares favorites and newcomers more than 170 strong will combine forces to light up screens for Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home in its online premiere Sunday, June 20, 2021.

In Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home, 14 all-new concept videos put a tantalizing twist on being stuck at home. The cast breaks the monotony of working from home, in numbers that put the "tart" into at-home baking and deliver the perfect package to your doorstep.

The annual, modern-day striptease show is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The free and frisky stream, which for the second year replaces the in-person event because of the pandemic, streams at 9 pm Eastern. It can be watched at broadwaycares.org/bares2021, on Broadway Cares' YouTube channel, broadwaybares.com and on streaming media partners BroadwayWorld.com, iHeartRadioBroadway.com and Playbill.com.

Celebrating bodies of every shape and size, the cast of Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home knows the best part of getting dressed up is the undressing. Combining its signature blend of dance and striptease with cinematic filming techniques, Twerk from Home is a more up close and intimate Bares than ever before.

Performing in Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home are Cesar Abreu, Dave August, Justina Aveyard, Ehizoje Azeke, Marie Baramo, Darius Barnes, Joe Beauregard, Melody Betts, Stephanie Bissonnette, Joanne Borts, Olutayo Bosede, Steve Bratton, Amanda Braun, Yeman Brown, Karen Burthwright, Holly Ann Butler, Ian Campayno, Marc Cardarelli, Allyson Carr, Jude Cassion, Olivia Cece, Quran Chamberlin, Adrianne Chu, Milena J. Comeau, Calvin Cooper, Whitney Cooper, DeMarius Copes, Russell Corpis, Josh Cotham, Jeff Cowans, Jonté Culpepper, Marquis Cunningham, Barrett Davis, Sarah Davis, Willie Dee, Nicolas de la Vega, Paula DeLuise, Luis Esteves, Corry Ethridge, Daniel Lynn Evans, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Samantha Farrow, Rosie Lani Fiedelman, Hector Flores Jr., Judah Frank, Chelsea Freeman, Virgil Gadson, Katelyn Gaffney, Shannon Giles, Andrew Glaszek, Lupe Lucarelli, Michael Scott Gomez, Michael Graceffa, Taylor Green, Cedric Greene, Yancy Greene, Matthew Griffin, David Guzman, Jacob Guzman, Omar Hernandez, LaWanda Hopkins, Marissa Horton, Nina Hudson, Gabriel Hyman, Sabrina Imamura, Chris Jarosz, Kolin Jerron, Kevin Jones, Justin Keats, Jesse Kramer, Ryan Lammer, Emily Larger, Eric Lehn, Kourtni Lind-Watson, Jaimie Linn, Edward Louis-Charles, Mattie Love, Mark MacKillop, Chase Madigan, Jeremiah Maestas, Andre Malcolm, Nathalie Marrable, Tomás Matos, Elliott Mattox, Reginald Mebane, Arianne Meneses, Michelle Mercedes, Aisha Mitchell, Stanley Munoz, Jan Erik Navoa, Brayden Newby, Jim Newman, Chris Newsome, Steve Pacek, Christopher Patterson-Rosso, Janice Picconi, Jalen Preston, Madeline Reed, Gabriel Reyes, Alex Ringler, Joseph Rivera, Geraldine Rojas, Marissa Rosen, Marc Royale, Julius Rubio, Amy Ruggiero, MiMi Scardulla, Richard Schieffer, Ricky Schroeder, Ray Sheen, Montana Sholars, Christine Sienicki, Nick Silverio, Ahmad Simmons, Tré Smith, Gabriella Sorrentino, James Monroe Števko, Ron Tal, Kevin Taylor, Dee Tomasetta, Willow Toner, Cameron Turner, Alec Varcas, Justine Vasquez, Richard E. Waits, La'Nette Wallace, Craig Washington and Julius Williams.

The celebratory finale, filmed outside in the heart of Times Square, is co-produced by HunterPark Productions. The grand finale features performers Stephanie Bissonnette, Willie Dee, Cedric Greene, Sabrina Imamura, John Paul LaPorte, Gabriella Sorrentino, Dee Tomasetta, Jennifer Wolfe with Michelle Dowdy, Ted Keener, Sarah Lewandowski, Aaron Libby, Glen Llanes, Nalina Mann, William Michael, Pascal Pastrana, Montana Sholars, Katie Thrasher and Justine Vasquez.

The finale cast also includes Maci Arms, David Ballard, Marie Baramo, Joe Beauregard, Steve Bratton, Allyson Carr, Olivia Cece, Quran Chamberlain, Milena J. Comeau, Calvin Cooper, Josh Cotham, Kellyann Coyle, Jonté Culpepper, Nicolas de la Vega, Mollie Downes, Hector Flores Jr., Chelsea Freeman, Les Gibbs, Nina Hudson, Emily Klein, Jesse Kramer, Danielle Fraboni LaRauf, Jaimie Linn, Mark MacKillop, Andre Malcolm, Megan Marod, Tomás Matos, Elliott Mattox, Aisha Mitchell, Justin Mock, Zachary Morris, Jan Erik Navoa, Chris Newsome, Mark Osmundsen, Jeffrey Parizotto, Christopher Patterson-Rosso, Janice Picconi, Steven Rada, Madeline Reed, Lanae Rhodes, Alex Ringler, Annette G. Rodriguez, Paul Romero, John Patrick Sabatos, Chad Sapp, MiMi Scardulla, Richard Schieffer, Ricky Schroeder, Ray Sheen, James Monroe Števko, Melissa Strain, Ron Tal, Kevin Taylor, Willow Toner, Joseph Tudor, Alec Varcas, Richard E. Waits, Julius Williams and Lena Wolfe.

In the show, NYC's hottest dancers will perform sizzling numbers created across the city under strict COVID safety protocols.

Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home is directed by Bares creator and Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell with co-directors Laya Barak and Nick Kenkel. The show will include choreography by Barak, Kenkel, John Alix, Al Blackstone, Frank Boccia, Karla Puno Garcia, Jonathan Lee, Ray Mercer, Dylan Pearce, Jenn Rose, Luis Salgado, Michael Lee Scott, Gabriella Sorrentino, Kellen Stancil, Rickey Tripp and James Alonzo White.

Costumes for the virtual presentation will be designed by Sam Brooks, Kenwyn Dapo, Jess Gersz, Alexander Cole Gottlieb, Jennifer Jacob, Jeff Johnson-Doherty, James Nguyen, Nicolas Putvniski, Justin Quackenbush, Brendan Tufts, Jeffrey Wallach, TC Williams and DW Withrow. Caite Hevner serves as video production manager, joined by more than a dozen editors and directors of photography. Benedict Braxton-Smith leads the audio production team of sound and music editors. Bares veteran Johnny Milani returns as production stage manager, leading a team of more than 20 stage managers. For the finale, makeup is led by Cesar Silva and the hair team is led by Ian Joseph. The art for Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home features Yancy Greene as photographed by Roberto Araujo.

Though the stream is free, donations are welcome. Every dollar donated will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more.

VIP and sponsorship opportunities include pre- and post-show virtual parties, chats with the creative team and lead dancers, and recognition during the show. Sign up now.

Broadway Bares' 30th anniversary celebration, originally set for June 21, 2020, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The in-person event is set to return in 2022 and will mark the 30th anniversary milestone then.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In Broadway Bares' first year, Mitchell and six of his friends danced on a New York City bar and raised $8,000. Since then, Broadway Bares has raised more than $21 million for Broadway Cares.

Last year, tens of thousands of fans around the world "Zoomed In" to watch the first-ever digital edition of Broadway Bares, which raised $596,504 for Broadway Cares. The show included original numbers, unforgettable moments from past in-person editions, insider stories and special guest stars from the event's 29 spectacular years.

Broadway Bares is generously supported by presenting sponsor M∙A∙C VIVA Glam and sponsor Caraa.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.