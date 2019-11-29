Frozen 2 is Set to Break Thanksgiving 5-Day Record Of $129M+
Deadline reports that Frozen 2 is set to do a record amount of business for the 5-day holiday with now $129.7M, beating Hunger Games: Catching Fire Thanksgiving run record of $109.9M.
Despite their being a drop in total movie ticket sales this Thanksgiving compared to last year, Frozen 2′s Thanksgiving totaled $14.7M per Disney, the second best for any title on the holiday after Catching Fire's $14.9M.
Read more on Deadline.
Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.
From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opened in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.
