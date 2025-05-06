Freeform's Disney Lineup Includes THE LITTLE MERMAID, ALADDIN, & More Musical Titles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As previously reported, Freeform is bringing back its "30 Days of Disney" programming this June, featuring four weeks of themed content and a plethora of Disney films, both new and old.

Several titles in the lineup are musicals, with many of them receiving Broadway adaptations such as Aladdin, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, and more. The lineup also includes the Freeform premiere of the 2023 live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, which features new songs from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Take a look below at the musical titles coming to the channel and when you can watch them! Click here to see the full day-by-day breakdown of the lineup.

Aladdin (1992) (Disney Animated)

Friday, June 6- 6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT

Thursday, June 12- 1:55 p.m. EDT/PDT

Sunday, June 22- 5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT

Aladdin (2019) (Live Action)

Sunday, June 8- 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Monday, June 16- 12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Wednesday, June 25- 3:55 p.m. EDT/PDT

Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Disney Animated)

Monday, June 2- 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Sunday, June 22- 7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Live Action)

Sunday, June 8- 10:55 a.m. EDT/PDT

Thursday, June 12- 11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT

Friday, June 27- 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Encanto (Disney Animated)

Sunday, June 8- 6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT

Tuesday, June 24- 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Enchanted (Live Action)

Saturday, June 7- 7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT

Wednesday, June 25-1:25 p.m. EDT/PDT

Frozen (Disney Animated)

Sunday, June 1- 12:45 p.m. EDT/PDT

Wednesday, June 11- 6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT

Thursday, June 26- 6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT

Frozen II (Disney Animated)

Sunday, June 1- 3:15 p.m. EDT/PDT

Wednesday, June 11- 8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT

Thursday, June 26- 8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT

Hercules (Disney Animated)

Monday, June 2- 1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Sunday, June 15 - 3:40 p.m. EDT/PDT

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) (Disney Animated)

Friday, June 6- 3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Thursday, June 26- 4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT

The Lion King (1994) (Disney Animated)

Friday, June 6- 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Sunday, June 15- 7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT

Tuesday, June 24- 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

The Lion King (2019) (Live Action)

Sunday, June 1- 7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT

Tuesday, June 17- 2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT

The Little Mermaid (1989) (Disney Animated)

Tuesday, June 3- 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Sunday, June 15- 5:45 p.m. EDT/PDT

Wednesday, June 25- 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

The Little Mermaid (2023) (Live Action)

Saturday, June 7- 8:15 p.m. EDT/PDT (Freeform Premiere)

Monday, June 30- 6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT

Moana (Disney Animated)

Saturday, June 7- 5:45 p.m. EDT/PDT

Thursday, June 12- 6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Monday, June 23- 7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT

Pocahontas (Disney Animated)

Sunday, June 15- 11:40 a.m. EDT/PDT

Thursday, June 26- 2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT

The Princess and the Frog (Disney Animated)

Saturday, June 7- 1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT

Tuesday, June 24- 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Tangled (Disney Animated)

Sunday, June 8- 4:10 p.m. EDT/PDT

Wednesday, June 25- 6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT

Tarzan (Disney Animated)

Wednesday, June 18- 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Sunday, June 29- 12:40 p.m. EDT/PDT