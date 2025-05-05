Freeform's ‘30 Days of Disney’ Returns This June- Check Out the Full Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Freeform’s “30 Days of Disney” will make a SPLASH this Summer with themed weeks full of feel-good favorites and nostalgic classics. Highlights include the world television premieres of Disney Pixar’s “Elemental” and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Strange World” and a lineup of must-watch films from the Walt Disney film catalog, including animated classics like “Aladdin” (1992), “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” (1961) and Disney-Pixar films like “Finding Nemo,” “Brave” and “A Bug’s Life.”

Embrace your inner Disney princess during the first weekend with enchanting films like “Princess and the Frog,” “Tangled,” “Beauty and the Beast” and the Freeform premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” (2023). Plus, all-new episodes of the unscripted series “Not Her First Rodeo” will debut in June.

Last June’s event reached nearly 29 million viewers, and Freeform ranked as a Top 10 cable entertainment network among Adults 18-34 (No. 7). Take a look at the full schedule below!

“30 Days of Disney” Schedule

Sunday, June 1

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “The Lion King” (2019) (Live Action)

9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT - “The Parent Trap” (1998)

12:45 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Frozen” (Disney Animated)

3:15 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Frozen II” (Disney Animated)

5:25 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Ratatouille” (Disney-Pixar)

8:05 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Elemental” (Disney-Pixar) - World Television Premiere

10:15 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Up” (Disney-Pixar)

12:25 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Oliver & Company” (Disney Animated)

Monday, June 2

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - “The Game Plan”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Hercules” (Disney Animated)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “WALL-E” (Disney Animated)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Inside Out” (Disney-Pixar)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Brave” (Disney-Pixar)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Beauty and the Beast” (1991) (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Air Bud”

Tuesday, June 3

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) (Live Action)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Bambi” (Disney Animated)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Mulan” (1998) (Disney Animated)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Tangled” (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “The Little Mermaid” (1989) (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Air Bud: Golden Receiver”

Wednesday, June 4

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Brother Bear” (Disney Animated)

12:25 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Bolt” (Disney Animated)

2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT - “The Fox and the Hound” (Disney Animated)

4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT - “A Bug's Life” (Disney-Pixar)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Finding Nemo” (Disney-Pixar)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Finding Dory” (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Bedtime Stories”

Thursday, June 5

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Lady and the Tramp” (1955) (Disney Animated)

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Wreck-It Ralph” (Disney Animated)

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (Disney Animated)

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT - “The Incredibles” (Disney-Pixar)

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Incredibles 2” (Disney-Pixar)

10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Not Her First Rodeo” - Freeform Season Finale

Episode 105 - “Broken Dreams and Bodies”

With the Championship days away, a rider suffers a devastating season-ending injury, while another deals with tragedy outside the arena.

Episode 106 - “Eight Seconds and a Championship Buckle”

After a thrilling season, who will hang on long enough to win the coveted championship buckle for the Elite Lady Bull Riders?

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “The Aristocats” (Disney Animated)

Friday, June 6

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - “The Great Mouse Detective” (Disney Animated)

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT - “The Parent Trap” (1998)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1996) (Disney Animated)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “The Emperor’s New Groove” (Disney Animated)

6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Aladdin” (1992) (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “The Lion King” (1994) (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “The Lion KING II: Simba’s Pride” (Disney Animated)

Saturday, June 7

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Enchanted”

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Herbie: Fully Loaded”

11:35 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Freaky Friday” (2003)

1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT - ”The Princess and the Frog” (Disney Animated)

3:40 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Luca” (Disney-Pixar)

5:45 p.m. EDT/PDT - ”Moana” (Disney Animated)

8:15 p.m. EDT/PDT - “The Little Mermaid” (2023) (Live Action) - Freeform Premiere

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Zootopia” (Disney Animated)

Sunday, June 8

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “The Rescuers” (Disney Animated)

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “The Rescuers Down Under” (Disney Animated)

10:55 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Beauty and the Beast” (2017) (Live Action)

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Turning Red” (Disney-Pixar)

4:10 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Tangled” (Disney Animated)

6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT - ”Encanto” (Disney Animated)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Coco” (Disney-Pixar)

11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Aladdin” (2019) (Live Action)

Monday, June 9

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Ferdinand”

12:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Monster’s Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Monster’s University” (Disney-Pixar)

5:25 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Cruella”

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Cinderella” (2015) (Live Action)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Beverly Hills Chihuahua”

Tuesday, June 10

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - “The Sandlot”

12:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Cars” (Disney-Pixar)

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Cars 2” (Disney-Pixar)

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Cars 3” (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Ratatouille” (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2”

Wednesday, June 11

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - “101 Dalmatians” (1961) (Disney Animated)

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Cinderella” (1950) (Disney Animated)

2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Lilo & Stitch” (2002) (Disney Animated)

4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Brave” (Disney-Pixar)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Frozen” (Disney Animated)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Frozen II” (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Alvin and the Chipmunks” (2007)

Thursday, June 12

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Beauty and the Beast” (2017) (Live Action)

1:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Aladdin” (1992) (Disney Animated)

3:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Up” (Disney-Pixar)

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Moana” (Disney Animated)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Coco” (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel”

Friday, June 13

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “The Princess Bride”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - “The Princess and the Frog” (Disney Animated)

3:35 p.m. EDT/PDT - “The Princess Diaries”

6:15 p.m. EDT/PDT - “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Freaky Friday” (2003)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip”

Saturday, June 14

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “101 Dalmatians” (1996) (Live Action)

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Wreck-It Ralph” (Disney Animated)

11:35 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (Disney Animated)

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Finding Nemo” (Disney-Pixar)

4:35 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Finding Dory” (Disney-Pixar)

6:40 p.m. EDT/PDT - “The Incredibles” (Disney-Pixar)

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT - “The Incredibles 2” (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “The Jungle Book” (1967) (Disney Animated)

Sunday, June 15 - Father’s Day

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “The Game Plan”

9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Onward” (Disney-Pixar)

11:40 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Pocahontas” (Disney Animated)

1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Pinocchio” (1940) (Disney Animated)

3:40 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Hercules” (Disney Animated)

5:45 p.m. EDT/PDT - ”The Little Mermaid” (1989) (Disney Animated)

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT - ”The Lion King” (1994) (Disney Animated)

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT - ”Mulan” (1998) (Disney Animated)

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Strange World” (Disney Animated) - World Television Premiere

Monday, June 16

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Dumbo” (1941) (Disney Animated)

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Aladdin” (2019) (Live Action)

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Avatar”

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Avatar: The Way of Water” - Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Ice Age”

Tuesday, June 17

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Fantasia 2000” (Disney Animated)

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Mulan” (2020) (Live Action)

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT - “The Lion King” (2019) (Live Action)

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT - “National Treasure”

8:20 p.m. EDT/PDT - “National Treasure: Book of Secrets”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Ice Age: The Meltdown”

Wednesday, June 18

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Oz the Great and Powerful”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Meet the Robinsons” (Disney Animated)

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Pete’s Dragon” (2016) (Live Action)

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Jungle Cruise”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Tarzan” (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Ice Age: Dawn of Dinosaurs”

Thursday, June 19 - Juneteenth

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Night at the Museum”

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb”

4:10 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Big Hero 6” (Disney Animated)

6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Up” (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Zootopia” (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Ice Age: Continental Drift”

Friday, June 20

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Peter Pan” (1953) (Disney Animated)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Alice in Wonderland” (1951) (Disney Animated)

2:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - “A Bug's Life” (Disney-Pixar)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “WALL-E” (Disney-Pixar)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Lilo & Stitch” (2002) (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Elemental” (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Chicken Little” (Disney Animated)

Saturday, June 21

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “The Jungle Book” (2016) (Live Action)

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

12:45 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

Sunday, June 22

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) (Live Action)

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT - “The Princess Diaries”

2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT - “The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement”

5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Aladdin” (1992) (Disney Animated)

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Beauty and the Beast” (1991) (Disney Animated)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Maleficent”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

Monday, June 23

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Robin Hood” (1973) (Disney Animated)

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - “The Parent Trap” (1998)

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Oliver & Company” (Disney Animated)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Coco” (Disney Pixar)

7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Moana” (Disney Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!”

Tuesday, June 24

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - “101 Dalmatians” (1996) (Live Action)

1:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Cruella”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “The Princess and the Frog” (Disney Animated)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Encanto” (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “The Lion King” (1994) (Disney Animated)

Wednesday, June 25

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Zootopia” (Disney Animated)

1:25 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Enchanted”

3:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Aladdin” (2019) (Live Action)

6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Tangled” (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “The Little Mermaid” (1989) (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “The Pacifier”

Thursday, June 26

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Fantasia” (1940) (Disney Animated)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Pocahontas” (Disney Animated)

4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT - “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1996) (Disney Animated)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Frozen” (Disney Animated)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Frozen II” (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen”

Friday, June 27

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Cinderella” (2015) (Live Action)

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Beauty and the Beast” (2017) (Live Action)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Rio 2”

Saturday, June 28

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Cars” (Disney-Pixar)

9:40 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Cars 2” (Disney-Pixar)

12:15 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Cars 3” (Disney-Pixar)

2:45 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Inside Out” (Disney-Pixar)

4:50 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Brave” (Disney-Pixar)

6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

Sunday, June 29

8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Raya and the Last Dragon” (Disney Animated)

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Soul” (Disney-Pixar)

12:40 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Tarzan” (Disney Animated)

2:45 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Toy Story” (Disney-Pixar)

4:45 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Toy Story 2” (Disney-Pixar)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Toy Story 3 ” (Disney-Pixar)

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Toy Story 4” (Disney-Pixar)

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Lightyear” (Disney-Pixar)

Monday, June 30

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Cruella”

1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT - “The Incredibles” (Disney-Pixar)

4:10 p.m. EDT/PDT - “The Incredibles 2” (Disney-Pixar)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT - “The Little Mermaid” (2023) (Live Action)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Bedtime Stories"

