Emma Hunton and Roger Bart Join the Cast of Freeform's THE FOSTERS Spinoff, GOOD TROUBLE

FreeForm has officially began production on "Good Trouble," the spinoff to the critically acclaimed drama "The Fosters," in Los Angeles. Broadway alums Roger Bart and Emma Hunton have joined the cast of the upcoming series.

The series, which was announced earlier this year, will follow Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as they embark on the next phase of their young adult lives in Los Angeles.

Joining Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez as series regulars are fellow neighbors at The Coterie apartment complex: Tommy Martinez ("Riverdale") who will portray Gael, a socially conscious and politically active graphic designer; newcomer Zuri Adele who will portray Malika, a whip-smart former foster kid with a pension for social justice; and Sherry Cola ("I Love Dick") who will portray Alice, a first-generation Asian American who manages the apartment complex. Roger Bart ("A Series of Unfortunate Events") will portray conservative Judge Wilson for whom Callie is clerking.

Rounding out the cast are Emma Hunton ("Happy Endings"), who will portray Davia, a no holds barred teacher who also lives at The Coterie, and Ken Kirby ("The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo"), who will portray Benjamin, a conservative fellow clerk who works with Callie.

Emma Hunton's credits include the Broadway production of Spring Awakening, as well as the Off-Broadway production of RENT. She appeared as Elphaba in the 1st National Tour of Wicked and Natalie in the 1st National Tour of Next to Normal. Most recently, Hunton was seen in Disney's Freaky Friday the musical.

Roger Bart's Broadway credits include The Producers, where he originated the role of Carmen Ghia (Tony and Drama Desk nominations) and went on to play Leo Bloom. He was Snoopy in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Tony and Drama Desk Awards); in The Frogs opposite Nathan Lane; Triumph of Love; and Big River. Film credits include the upcoming American Gangster and Harold & Kumar 2, the sequel to the cult hit. Past films include the big-screen adaptation of The Producers, The Stepford Wives, Hostel: Part II, The Insider and the Disney animated features Hercules (singing voice of Hercules) and Lady and the Tramp II (singing voice of Scamp). On television, Bart starred in "Desperate Housewives" as George, the scheming pharmacist (SAG Award). Additional credits include the sci-fi miniseries "The Lost Room," "Bram and Alice" and "Law & Order."

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

