Frankie Valli to Bring THE LAST ENCORES TOUR to Historic St. George Theatre

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will bring "The Last Encores Tour" to the historic St. George Theatre in Staten Island, NY on March 9th.

The acclaimed band has decided to perform a limited number of shows moving forward and are looking forward to sharing The Last Encores to all of their devoted fans, from the young to the young at heart.

For over 60 years, Valli has captured the hearts and souls of fans worldwide with unforgettable hits such as "Sherry," "Walk Like a Man," and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You." This tour continues to be a poignant celebration of Valli's legendary career, showcasing his timeless music and incredible showmanship.

Tickets for the iconic group's concert are on sale now. Prices will range from $79 to $199, allowing fans to witness a truly unforgettable performance. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.com or the St. George Theatre box office at 718-442-2900. For more information click here: https://stgeorgetheatre.com/frankie-valli-and-the-four-seasons-the-last-encores

In reflecting on the current tour, Frankie Valli shared, "I am eternally grateful for the love and support of our fans throughout the decades. I always loved touring and can't wait to see the fans."

The original Jersey boy, Frankie Valli, is a true American legend. His incredible career with the Four Seasons and his solo success has spawned countless hit singles and his songs have been omnipresent in iconic movies such as "Grease," "The Deer Hunter," "Dirty Dancing," "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Conspiracy Theory" and "The Wanderers." Over 200 artists have done cover versions of Frankie's "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," from Nancy Wilson's jazz treatment to Lauryn Hill's hip-hop makeover.

The Broadway musical Jersey Boys, based on Valli's life, is the 12th longest-running show on Broadway and has been seen by over 30 million people.