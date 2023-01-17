Former Broadway Castmates Anika Noni Rose And Jason Dirden Are Married!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The pair met in 2014 while performing together in the Broadway revival of Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin In The Sun. 

Jan. 17, 2023  
Tony Award-winning actresss Anika Noni Rose has wed fellow actor Jason Dirden. The pair met in 2014 while performing together in the Broadway revival of Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin In The Sun.

The happy couple were wed in October 2022 in Los Angeles. Their nuptials were chronicled in a feature in Brides magazine. Read more here.

The 2014 Broadway revival of Lorraine Hansberry's classic play featured Rose as Beneatha Younger, a role for which she was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

Dirden took on the role of George Murchison in the acclaimed mounting whose cast also included Denzel Washington, Sophie Okenedo, Bryce Clyde Jenkins, and LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

Anika Noni Rose is best known for voicing Tiana, Disney's first African-American princess, as seen in the The Princess and the Frog (2009). She was named a Disney Legend in 2011.

She is also known for her starring role as Lorrell Robinson in the Academy Award-winning film Dreamgirls (2006). She is also known for her performances in theatre, particularly for her starring roles as Emmie Thibodeaux in the Broadway production of Caroline, or Change (2004), for which she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

Jason Dirden has appeared on Broadway in A Raisin in the Sun and Fences. His Off-Broadway credits include The Piano Lesson and The First Breeze of Summer. His television and film credits include appearances on Elementary, Greenleaf, and The Start of Dreams.



