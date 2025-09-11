For Wayne Brady & Taye Diggs, MOULIN ROUGE! Is a Return to Home

Click Here for More on BroadwayWorld's 2025 Fall Preview

Between them, they have nine Broadway shows to their names, and yet most people across the country might recognize Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs for their work in TV and film. Broadway, however, is the place they truly call home.

"I tell people: TV and film, that's a different medium. Stage is what it is. I feel if stage is in you and this is what you do, you do the other stuff to pay for life so that you can come back and you do this," Brady told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "[Broadway] is for your soul. This is where you get to really connect with people, whether it's being on stage or even after when you go out and you sign... And those are the times that you go: 'Okay, thank you Broadway.'"

Diggs agreed with the sentiment. "I'm reminded how powerful this art form is. You know, just going to the stage and seeing everybody get ready for rehearsal, and then being on stage and seeing everyone. That tripped me out. Seeing [the audience]'s faces! I forgot about that. We matter," Diggs added. "Especially in this day and age, it's wonderful to be reminded, because no matter how bad I'm feeling, that's proof. Okay, I'm doing something! [Being back] is an honor."

Brady and Diggs recently joined the cast of the Moulin Rouge! as Harold Zidler and The Duke of Monroth, respectively. Watch in this video as they chat more about their time in the spectacular show so far.

Moulin Rouge! is running on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus