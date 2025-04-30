Flutist Lisa Hansen and Pianist Max Lifchitz Star In Cinco De Mayo Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Flutist Lisa Hansen and pianist Max Lifchitz will join forces on Sunday evening, May 4, to mark the Cinco de Mayo Holiday. They will perform a program featuring music by Mexican composers from the 20th and 21st centuries.

Sponsored by North/South Consonance, Inc., the concert will start at 7 PM (EST) and end around 8:15 PM. It will be held at the intimate Klavierhaus Auditorium located at 790 11th Ave (between 54th and 55th Street). Admission to the event is free (first come, first served). The event will be streamed live via YouTube.

Flutist Lisa Hansen's critically acclaimed EMI/Angel recording of Joaquín Rodrigo's Concierto Pastoral with the London Royal Philharmonic Orchestra has been broadcast worldwide. The New York Times described her playing as "irresistibly lyrical" while Fanfare proclaimed: "One might well prefer Hansen to Galway."

She has performed and recorded with North/South Consonance since 1988. She is the featured soloist in several North/South Recordings, including Harold Schiffman's Concertino for Flute and Strings, Stephen Yip's Shun, and Robert Martin's One Year the Milkweed. A graduate of The Juilliard School, Ms. Hansen is now the flute professor at Kean University.

The San Francisco Chronicle described Max Lifchitz as "a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist" while The New York Times praised his "clean, measured and sensitive performances." Lifchitz started his musical training in Mexico City before relocating to New York where he perfected his craft at The Juilliard School. Awarded first prize in the 1976 International Gaudeamus Competition for Performers of Twentieth Century Music, Lifchitz has appeared on concert stages throughout Latin America, Europe and the US. His highly praised solo and ensemble recordings are widely available through streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube.

The program includes works written during the first half of the 20th century by beloved Mexican masters Carlos Chavez, Silvestre Revueltas and Manuel M. Ponce. It also features more recent works espousing a cosmopolitan outlook by Manuel Enriquez and Asi es la vida (Life Happens!) a piece written for the occasion by Polish-American Wieslaw Rentowski. Also on the program a composition written by Mr. Lifchitz while growing up in Mexico City during the 1960's and his recently completed Mosaico Latinoamericano.

For further programming information, please visit the North/South Consonance website: https://www.northsouthmusic.org/

Active since 1980, North/South Consonance, Inc. is devoted to promoting music by composers from the Americas and the world. Its activities are made possible, in part, by public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, the Music Performance Funds, the BMI Foundation, and the generosity of numerous individual donors.