Flushing Town Hall to Present Next Mini-Global Mashup SYRIA MEETS LUMBEE/TUSCARORA This Month

Flushing Town Hall's most popular series, Common Ground: Mini-Global Mashups, will continue with the "Syria Meets Lumbee/Tuscarora" concert on October 16th at 1 PM EST.

The monthly concert series presents musicians from different countries and musical backgrounds together on stage for a "mini-mashup" collaboration, playing together for the first time. October's mashup will feature Syrian clarinetist and composer Kinan Azmeh and Indigenous artist Charly Lowry.

Hailed as "intensely soulful" and a "virtuoso" by The New York Times, internationally recognized clarinetist and composer Kinan Azmeh has received critical acclaim for his distinctive voice across different musical genres. Originally from Damascus, Syria, Azmeh has shared his music with all corners of the world, whether as a soloist, part of a chamber band or orchestra, or composing pieces for film and live illustration. He has appeared as a soloist with the New York Philharmonic and shared the stage with musical luminaries such as Yo-Yo Ma and Daniel Barenboim. In addition to having his own Arab-Jazz Quartet City Band and his Hewar trio, Azmeh has been playing with the Silkroad Ensemble since 2012 and was a contributor to their 2017 Grammy Award-winning album "Sing Me Home." His first opera, "Songs for Days to Come," entirely sung in Arabic, recently premiered in Osnabruck, Germany, in June 2022 to great praise. Azmeh was appointed to the National Council for the Arts after receiving a nomination by President Joe Biden.

Charly Lowry is a proud Indigenous musical powerhouse from Pembroke, North Carolina. Hailing from the Lumbee/Tuscarora tribes, she is passionate about raising awareness around issues that plague underdeveloped and underserved communities and expresses the struggle, sacrifice, and obstacles her people have overcome throughout history in her music. Since her teenage years, Charly has established a career as a professional singer, songwriter, guitarist, and hand drummer. Her career is a testament to rising above societal barriers. In her Native community, women are traditionally barred from the hand drum and relegated to singing behind the men's drum and dancing instead. Lowry chose to defy that norm and play her hand drum and guitar, following in the footsteps of her fellow Indigenous artist and mentor, Pura Fé.

In addition to a solo career that spans over a decade and includes an appearance on "American Idol" as a semifinalist, Charly has been the front woman for the award-winning band Dark Water Rising. Most recently, she and the members of her newest group, Charly & The Sunshine, were selected by the U.S. State Department and American Music Aboard to participate in the 2021-2022 American Music Abroad Virtual Season.

Flushing Town Hall's Mini-Global Mashups series has been curated by acclaimed trumpeter and composer Frank London of The Klezmatics, who himself performed in Flushing Town Hall's original, large-scale Global Mashups series.

"Audiences can look forward to enjoying amazing performers whose music is tied to their traditions but simultaneously modernized and fused with other musical elements that expand their borders," says Frank London.

"We are always excited to present these Mini-Global Mashups concerts," says Flushing Town Hall Executive & Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek. "Our audience are in for a real treat this month getting to see a performance by the great musical talents of Kinan Azmeh and Charly Lowry."

The October 16th performance will be followed by a Q+A conversation between the artists and the audience.

In-person tickets are $12 for Flushing Town Hall members and $15 for non-members. Those who are unable to attend in person can view the livestream for $5 at https://www.youtube.com/flushingtownhall/live. Donations are encouraged.

For the Mini-Global Mashup series' full schedule and to purchase tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201391®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.flushingtownhall.org%2Fmini-global-mashups?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call (718) 463-7700 x222.

COVID Policy:

Although as of March 7, 2022, New York City has relaxed its COVID policies for indoor arts and entertainment events, Flushing Town Hall will maintain its prior policy for the safety of its audiences, artists, and staff. This policy will remain in effect until further notice: Flushing Town Hall requires all visitors, performers, and staff to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 with matching identification. Additionally, masks will be required at all times. For more details on Flushing Town Hall's Covid-safety measures and vaccine requirements, please visit: https://www.flushingtownhall.org/covid-safety.

