Flushing Town Hall To Present Latin Music, Korean Music, And More As Part Of GlobalMusic Month

Programming will be presented for free, but those wishing to support the nonprofit can make a tax-deductible, charitable donation.

In honor of World Music Month this September 2020, Flushing Town Hall will present a jam-packed schedule of virtual programming as part of the Global Music Month 2020 online festival, joining with 19 different presenters for a month-long celebration of international music.

The festival featuring concerts, presentations and panels, running from August 29th through October 1st. GMM 2020 combines 19 different U.S. and Canadian festivals and presenters' events under one banner for a celebration of international music. Each online event is unique -- with no repeat performers - offering a mix of livestreams and archived performances. globalmusicmonth.org

Fans of Flushing Town Hall can look forward to a replay of its highly popular 2018 Global Mashups concerts, each of which paired two, very different ensembles together on stage for a collaborative and spontaneous jam session. The 2018 mashups to be streamed weekly will include: Egypt meets Haiti, featuring Zikrayat and Agoci Band; Mexico meets Guinea, featuring Banda de los Muertos and Mandingo Ambassadors; The Balkans meet El Barrio, featuring Raya Brass Band and again, Spanglish Fly; and Texas meets Peru, featuring Brian Clayton and The Green River Band and the Corina Bartra Afro Peruvian Band.

Though not part of World Music Month, Flushing Town Hall will start the party a bit early with a replay of the 2018 Global Mashup Latin Boogaloo meets Afrobeat, featuring groups Spanglish Fly and Chop and Quench.

On September 16, Flushing Town Hall will present a Latin American Rhythms Night, celebrating New York City's vibrant Brazilian, Mexican, and Argentinian music scenes with a diverse lineup of artists performing LIVE and in pre-recorded numbers, including David Vieira, Sinuhe Padilla, and Pedro Giraudo. Hosted and curated by Martin Vejarano (director of La Cumbiamba NY, Cumbia River Band, and NYC Gaita Club), this evening will feature music from New York's favorite Latinx musicians, as well as stories and interviews in "Spanglish."

Flushing Town Hall will close the month on September 29 with a psychedelic, Korean folk music performance from Coreyah. Since their 2010 debut, Coreyah has pioneered a new style of Korean music that blends genres of contemporary ethnic and popular sounds while still maintaining the distinctive characteristics of traditional Korean instruments. Coreyah will perform LIVE music from their latest album "Clap & Applause," showcasing their long-standing effort to infuse pop into traditional music through bold, youthful style, heartfelt lyrics, and a psychedelic sound.

"As a cultural institution whose mission is to bring people together by presenting global arts for a global community, we couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of this unique and diverse consortium and to participate in the Global Music Month 2020 online festival," says Flushing Town Hall's Executive & Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek. "The fact of it being virtual means audiences throughout the country and around the world can enjoy our content and not just those in New York, where our venue is located. We are especially proud to present this programming free of charge."

