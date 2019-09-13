Flashback: George Salazar Plays Seymour in His High School Production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
George Salazar, who will soon take the stage in Pasadena Playhouse's production of Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour, has some history with this show!
The Pasadena Playhouse Instagram account posted a flashback photo of Salazar as Seymour in his high school's production of the hit musical.
Check out the photo below!
#ThrowbackThursday via our very own @georgesalazar! Here's George playing "Seymour" in his high school's production of LITTLE SHOP! a?? a?? Leave a ? down below a??i?? if you're excited for his return to the stage as "Seymour" - performances begin next week! a?? ________a?? #littleshoppph #throwback #tbt #lsoh #littleshopofhorrors #highschooltheatre #georgesalazar
A post shared by Pasadena Playhouse (@pasadenaplayhouse) on Sep 12, 2019 at 7:33pm PDT
Little Shop of Horrors comes to the Playhouse September 17 through October 20.
The production stars George Salazar as "Seymour Krelborn;" MJ Rodriguez as "Audrey;" and Amber Riley as "Audrey ll." They will be joined by Kevin Chamberlin as "Mr. Mushnik," and Matthew Wilkas as "Orin Scrivello." The cast of Little Shop of Horrors is rounded out by T.V. Carpio, Tickwanya Jones, and Cheyenne Isabel Wells, and puppeteers Tyler Bremer, Kelsey Kato, Tim Kopacz, Sarah Kay Peters, and Paul Turbiak.
In Little Shop of Horrors (book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken), a power-hungry, R&B-singing, carnivorous plant sets its sights on world domination! Directed by Mike Donahue (The Legend of Georgia McBride, Geffen Playhouse) with Music Direction by Darryl Archibald and Choreography by Will B. Bell, this deviously delicious sci-fi musical comedy favorite comes to the Playhouse with some deliciously devious new twists: a brand new puppet concept for Audrey II, and a whole new take on Skid Row.
The creative team features direction by Mike Donahue, music direction by Darryl Archibald, accompanist and conductor John Gentry Tennyson, choreography by Will B. Bell, scenic design by Dane Laffrey; costume design by Danae Iris McQueen; lighting design by Josh Epstein; sound design by Veronika Vorel; puppet design, direction and choreography by Sean Cawelti; casting by Telsey + Company/Ryan Tymensky, CSA, and stage management by Jill Gold.
Tickets for Little Shop of Horrors start at $25 and are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.
