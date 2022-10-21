Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Flamenco Dancer/Choreographer Siudy Garrido Returns To Symphony Space Next Month

The performance is on November 6, 8:00 PM.

Oct. 21, 2022  
The innovative Venezuelan and Miami-based artist, choreographer, and dancer Siudy Garrido, who has been nominated for two Latin GRAMMY, returns to New York City for one night only, on November 6, 8:00 PM, at the Symphony Space with an electrifying show blending some of the choreographies that are part of the nominated documentary "BAILAORA - Mis pies son mi voz", with the mesmerizing suite "Flamenco Íntimo", which sold-out this past February at the Symphony Space.

Siudy is the first Latin American flamenco artist to receive two Latin GRAMMY nominations thanks to her recording and performing arts project, "Bailaora - Mis pies son mi voz" in which flamenco tapping (zapateo) becomes the main instrument. Siudy is accompanied by five extraordinary musicians and dancers in a tour-de-force of colorful choreography and enchanting musical solos. The masterful solos, majestic and vivid choreographies made even more spectacular with stunning costumes and the inclusion of special guest flute and music composer Juan Parrilla as well as her regular master musicians, including Jose Luis de la Paz on the Guitar, Ismael Fernandez and Manuel Gago on vocals and Adolfo Herrera on percussion.

The revealing documentary "Bailaora, Mis Pies Son Mi Voz" was directed by award-winning Venezuelan director Pablo Croce, this being his fifth nomination for the coveted gramophone. The documentary shows unpublished and exclusive scenes of the creative process of Siudy Garrido, together with the composer Juan Parrilla and Manuel Fernández, delving into the complexity of creation, showing how the dancer and choreographer is first a musician whose instrument is her feet (the tapping/zapateo).

"Flamenco Íntimo," is a flamenco suite, where Garrido focus on the evolution of the expressions of flamenco song and dance, in a direct reflection of intimacy as the human nature reflects in the art-form. Curated over 6 years of touring, the piece offers a journey through the diversity of sensations and emotions of the purest of flamenco styles, while including nuances of current stylistic dance trends. Drama Desk Nominee 2011, Siudy Garrido is known for the collaborations with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, also collaborations with flamenco artists Farruquito and Antonio Canales.

Musical director Jose Luis de la Paz, is an award-winning guitarist, known for his work with Cristina Hoyos Ballet and artists such as Carmen Linares and Jose Mercé and co musical director Juan Parrilla is known for his breakthrough compositions for Joaquin Cortes and Spain National Ballet (Ballet Nacional de España).




