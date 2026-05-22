Coming Up at 54 Below: Exclusive Previews from Norm Lewis, Linda Eder & More

Summer is coming fast and furious and some of Broadway's best performers are getting ready to hit the stage at NYC's premiere cabaret destination, 54 Below. Enjoy previews from some of June's performers, including Norm Lewis, Lee Roy Reams, Meghan Murphy, and Linda Eder. Get your tickets today!

Lee Roy Reams: My Best of Times with Jerry Herman

June 12 & 13, 2026

Lee Roy Reams first met Jerry Herman when he was cast as Cornelius Hackl in Carol Channing’s first Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!. It was the beginning of a beautiful professional and personal friendship that lasted Jerry’s lifetime. He directed many stars in Hello, Dolly! and directed Carol’s last Broadway revival and appeared as Cornelius in her last performance. Jerry personally chose Lee Roy to be the last Albin/Zaza in Broadway’s La Cage aux Folles. They appeared on Broadway in An Evening with Jerry Herman and recorded a CD for Applause Records after a successful engagement at Rainbow and Stars titled An Evening with Jerry Herman At Rainbow and Stars. Lee Roy was also part of Jerry Herman at the Hollywood Bowl. Jerry always chose Lee Roy to be his soloist when he made personal appearances. Lee Roy has put these decades of their partnership into a cabaret show at 54 Below showcasing all of Jerry’s Broadway songs and private stories of their friendship. Not to be missed!

Norm Lewis: Broadway & Beyond

June 14 - 20, 2026

It is summertime, and Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, Once on This Island, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Chicken & Biscuits) is back at 54 Below with Broadway & Beyond. Known for Christmas shows that have become the stuff of legend at the venue, the Broadway favorite returns this season for a limited run of seven nights, bringing back his acclaimed non-holiday series in an all-new edition audiences will not want to miss.

Meghan Murphy: GAYCON

June 23 & 24, 2026

Songstress powerhouse Meghan “Big Red” Murphy has taken the world by storm! “A towering inferno of talent” (BroadwayWorld) fresh off her New York City Center Encores! debut in The Wild Party (Madelaine), this award-winning actor, singer, producer, cabaret & recording artist will thrill and delight you with tunes ranging from Broadway to Beyoncé, a razor sharp wit, and her signature Old Hollywood charm. Jessica Rabbit meets Bette Midler in this dazzling homage to the world’s greatest Gay Icons, encouraging you to celebrate LGBTQIA+ Pride all year round. Big voice. Big laughs. Big Red.

Linda Eder

June 29, Jul 21, & Jul 29, 2026

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room. This performance will be music directed by Keith Cotton.