HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Will Launch North American Tour in Baltimore in May 2027

Heathers the Musical will launch its first-ever North American tour May 15-22, 2027 at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, MD, traveling the country to play more than 35 cities in multiple touring seasons. The list of currently announced dates can be found below, with more dates to be announced in the future.

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Heathers will also play Australia and New Zealand next year, with stops in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Gold Coast, Canberra, Perth, Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch.

The New York return of Heathers celebrates its one-year anniversary at New World Stages in June 2026, where it has extended multiple times due to demand. Read the reviews here.

Based on the 1989 cult film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers first premiered in Los Angeles in 2013 to sold-out audiences before transferring to New York’s New World Stages in 2014. The show was reimagined for its 2018 London debut, featuring new songs and updated script elements that are now being showcased in all international productions.

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), directed by Andy Fickman.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death and Veronica Sawyer is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

The creative team includes Choreographer/UK Associate Director Gary Lloyd, with Additional Choreography by Stephanie Klemons. Set and Costume Designer is David Shields, Lighting Designer is Ben Cracknell, Sound Designer is Dan Samson, and Hair Designer is Caitlin Molloy. Co-Costume Designer is Siena Zoë Allen. Fight Director is Lisa Connell. Intimacy Coordinator is Rebecca Reaney.

Music Supervisor is Will Joy. Arrangements and Orchestrations are by Laurence O’Keefe and Ben Green. Music Coordinator is Kristy Norter. Production Management is by Tandem Production Partners. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Rachel Hoffman CSA, and Jimmy Larkin CSA. General management is by Pemberley Productions (Tim Smith, Terri Kohler).

Tour Dates

Baltimore - The Hippodrome Theatre

May 15 – 22, 2027

New Haven - Shubert Theatre

June 1 – 6, 2027

Charlotte - Belk Theater At Blumenthal Arts Center

June 29 – July 4 2027

Greenville - Peace Center

July 6 – 11, 2027