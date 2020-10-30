First Single From Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA, 'Bad Cinderella', Out Today

'Bad Cinderella' is being released 50 years and 3 days after the release of Jesus Christ Superstar.

The first single from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella has been released today! Entitled 'Bad Cinderella', the single comes 50 years and three days after the release of Jesus Christ Superstar.

See Andrew Lloyd Webber discuss the release of the song below!

50 years and 3 days after the release of Jesus Christ Superstar, the first single from my lockdown album of @ALWCinderella follows in its footsteps and launches today. Have a ball. - ALWhttps://t.co/Y7bB1JOHMT pic.twitter.com/7ilzdnnYl5 - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) October 30, 2020

Listen to the single below!

Carrie Hope Fletcher will play Cinderella in the highly anticipated new production at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. She has starred in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Addams Family (UK Tour), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK Tour), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), and most recently played Fantine in Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre. She is also a bestselling author and social media personality.

The production, a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit Killing Eve, with a brand new score from the legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel.

Cinderella will reunite Andrew Lloyd Webber with director Laurence Connor and choreographer JoAnn M Hunter, who previously worked on the Olivier Award winning international hit School of Rock and the recent, sold out production of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium, which returns to the venue in Summer 21.



Fennell's new film A Promising Young Woman, that she wrote and directed and which stars Carey Mulligan, will open this Autumn. As an actress she played Patsy Mount on the BBC's Call The Midwife and currently depicts Camilla Parker Bowles on the Netflix hit The Crown.

The show's lyrics are by David Zippel, a multi-award winner for Broadway productions including City of Angels, The Goodbye Girl, The Woman in White and Liza at the Palace, as well as for work on film including Disney's Hercules and Mulan, both of which received Oscar nominations.



Cinderella will also star Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Stepmother.

