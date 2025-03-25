Fire Island Dance Festival Will Celebrate 30th Anniversary in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fire Island Dance Festival will celebrate its 30th anniversary by bringing together performances, ocean views and a passionate community dedicated to making a difference on July 18-20, 2025. Set against an awe-inspiring waterfront stage overlooking the Great South Bay, the festival unites the Fire Island Pines community in support of Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Fire Island Dance Festival begins with an opening performance at 5 pm on Saturday, July 19, followed by a Leadership Supporter sunset performance at 7 pm, and a closing performance at 5 pm on Sunday, July 20.

Leadership Supporters elevate their festival experience with a kickoff performance and intimate evening cocktails on Friday, July 18. Coveted kickoff performance tickets are extremely limited. Leadership Supporters also enjoy their choice of the highly anticipated sunset performance on Saturday or priority seating at either 5 pm performance, as well as recognition on printed materials in the harbor and throughout the Pines.

The exclusive Leadership Performance will feature festival favorite MOMIX, the dynamic and athletic dance company renowned for its visually captivating artistry. MOMIX’s return for the festival’s milestone 30th anniversary is especially significant, as the dance company headlined the first Leadership Performance, marking a full-circle moment in Fire Island Dance Festivalhistory. Leadership tickets start at $395. Individual tickets for the 5 pm performances are $195.

Past festivals have welcomed acclaimed dance companies including A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, Ballet Hispánico, Camille A. Brown & Dancers, Dorrance Dance, Parsons Dance, Paul Taylor Dance Company and MOMIX and featured choreography by Robert Battle, Joshua Beamish, Jacqulyn Buglisi, Al Blackstone, Gemma Bond, Ayodele Casel, Ray Mercer, Caleb Teicher and Tony Award winners Rob Ashford, Jerry Mitchell, Justin Peck and Christopher Wheeldon.

This year’s host, performers and choreographers will be announced later this spring.

Take the hustle and hassle out of your Fire Island escape with our day trip package, featuring round-trip transportation from New York City, a champagne luncheon and tickets to the 5 pm performance on Sunday, July 20. A Sunday VIP option, which includes the champagne luncheon and tickets to the Sunday show without transportation, also is available. The day trip package is $350; the Sunday VIP option is $275.

Beginning May 24, tickets also will be available in person on weekends in the Fire Island Pines Harbor. To see this year’s invitation, go to dradance.org/fidanceinvitation.

Since its debut in 1995, Fire Island Dance Festival has raised more than $9.2 million to help provide lifesaving medication, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance to those in need in all 50 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Fire Island Dance Festival is generously supported by corporate sponsors The New York Times and United, the official airline of Broadway Cares.