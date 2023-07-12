SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominees

The Tony Awards, Schmigadoon!, Annaleigh Ashford, and more have received Emmy Award nominations!

Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma announced the nominations this morning.

The Emmys honor and recognize excellence in television primetime programming, nominating TV shows that aired from June 1, 2022 through May 31, 2023.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on FOX on September 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET. They will be broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A host for the ceremony has yet to be announced.

Notable Nominees

The 75th Annual Tony Awards were nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special.

Schmigadoon! was nominated for Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program for the "Famous As Hell" episode. It was also nominated for Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming for Jane Krakowski's "Bells & Whistles" musical number. Jeff Joffin received a nominated for Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (Half-Hour) for his work in the "Something Real" episode.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies received two nominations for Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming, one for Jamal Simms for for New Cool / Hand Jive / The Boom and the other for Jeffrey Mortensen and Louise Hradsky's Pulling Strings / Hit Me Again / High Rollin'.

Nathan Lane was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series for his performance in Only Murders In The Building.

Annaleigh Ashford was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for her performance in Welcome To Chippendales.

Jessica Chastain was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology, or Movie for her performance in George & Tammy.

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration was nominated twice for its choreography, one for Jamal Sims, Phillip Chbeeb, and Makenzie Dustman's work in "Be Our Guest" and the other for Phillip Chbeeb and Makenzie Dustman's "Rose Petal Suite Pt. I."

Hocus Pocus 2 was nominated for Outstanding Television Movie.

Julie Andrews was nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Daniel Radcliffe was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology, or Movie for his performance in Weird: the Al Yankovic Story.

Michael Shannon was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology, or Movie for his performance in George & Tammy.

Rachel Brosnahan was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Martin Short was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in Only Murders in the Building.

Sheryl Lee Ralph was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary.

Meghann Fahy was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for her performance in The White Lotus.

Arian Moayed was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series for his performance in Succession.

Judith Light was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series for her performance in Poker Face.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Only Murders in the Building was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

F. Murray Abraham was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series for his performance in The White Lotus.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Award Nominations

Drama Series

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Last of Us”

“Succession”

“The White Lotus”

“Yellowjackets”

Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Jury Duty”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“Wednesday”

Limited Series

“Beef”

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“Fleishman Is in Trouble”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)

Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”)

Evan Peters (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)

Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”)

Steven Yeun (“Beef”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”)

Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”)

Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)

Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)

Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”)

Ali Wong (“Beef”)

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“The Problem With Jon Stewart”

Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”