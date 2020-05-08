Final Day For Submissions To The Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Competition

Today is the final date to submit for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Entries for college students aged 18 to 22 (including recent graduates) are currently open and can be submitted at broadwayworld.com/nextonstage. Entries for high school students aged 14-17 can be submitted at broadwayworld.com/nextonstagehighschool. Submissions are open through midnight tonight, May 8th..

Those moving on to the next round each week will have Friday through Monday to record and submit a new song for the next round of the competition!

As we move down to the top 10, we will feature weekly live shows on Facebook with Broadway judges who will provide feedback and have the opportunity to move one of the contestants on to the next round by unanimous decision.

Both the college and high school winner will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, and $1000 to a charity of their choosing, and both first-place winners will also have the opportunity to record a single, to be released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund.

Additional first place prizes include:

-A virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth prior to recording your single.

-A session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman to hone in your audition skills.

-A free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu - online classes in singing, acting, and dancing worth over $1200.

Submit Your Entries Here!





