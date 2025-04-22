Film Forum to Host Jack Lemmon Tribute Series Featuring Special Guests Bob Odenkirk, Juliet Mills, & More

The festival will include Lemmon’s best-known movies, including THE APARTMENT, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and THE ODD COUPLE.
Jack Lemmon 100, a two-week festival of classics from the 1950s to the 1990s, will run at Film Forum from Friday, May 16 to Thursday, May 29, in commemoration of Lemmon’s centennial year in 2025. The festival will include Lemmon’s best-known movies, including THE APARTMENT, SOME LIKE IT HOT, DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES, THE ODD COUPLE, IRMA LA DOUCE, and THE CHINA SYNDROME.
One of the most beloved actors in movie history, with a 50-year career that included comedies, musicals and dramas, Jack Lemmon (1925-2001), known for his quintessential “every man” persona, became the first person to win Academy Awards for both Best Supporting Actor for his role in MISTER ROBERTS (1955) and Best Actor for SAVE THE TIGER (1973). Lemmon also received Oscar nominations for THE CHINA SYNDROME (1979), TRIBUTE (1980) and MISSING (1982).
A frequent collaborator of director Billy Wilder and actor Walter Matthau, Lemmon first worked with Wilder on the comedy masterpiece SOME LIKE IT HOT (1959), shortly followed by the Oscar-winning THE APARTMENT (1960). He first starred opposite Matthau in THE FORTUNE COOKIE (1966), but it was their iconic clashing of personalities in THE ODD COUPLE (1968) that cemented their place as one of the all-time great comedy teams, with The New York Times dubbing them "one of Hollywood's most successful pairings."
Special guests during the festival will include Chris Lemmon (Jack’s son), author of A Twist of Lemmon: A Tribute to My Father; Gina Raymond (Jack’s daughter-in-law); television and stage actress Sydney Lemmon (Jack’s granddaughter, "Succession," Job); Courtney Lemmon (Jack’s daughter); Courtney’s husband Peter McCrea (son of film stars Joel McCrea and Frances Dee); actor Juliet Mills, who co-starred with Jack in Billy Wilder’s AVANTI!; and actor Bob Odenkirk, a Lemmon fan who’s currently appearing on Broadway in the revival of David Mamet’s Glengarry Glen Ross.
Jack Lemmon 100 has been programmed by Bruce Goldstein, Film Forum Repertory Artistic Director, with the Lemmon family as consultants. Presented with support from The Robert Jolin Osborne Fund for American Classic Cinema of the 1930s, ’40s, and ’50s.
THE ODD COUPLE
U.S., 1968
Directed by Gene Saks
Starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, Monica Evans, Carole Shelley
Screenplay by Neil Simon
Approx. 105 min.
Friday, May 16 at 1:00
Sunday, May 18 at 11:00 (Film Forum Jr.)
Monday, May 19 at 8:00
Thursday, May 29 at 3:30
THE APARTMENT
U.S., 1960
Directed by Billy Wilder
Starring Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine, Fred MacMurray
WINNER Academy Awards - Best Motion Picture, Best Director (Billy Wilder), Best Screenplay, 1961
Written by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond
Approx. 125 min. 4K restoration.
Friday, May 16 at 3:15
Saturday, May 17 at 12:30, 8:30
Sunday, May 18 at 8:20
Saturday, May 24 at 7:40
Thursday, May 29 at 6:00
IT SHOULD HAPPEN TO YOU
U.S., 1954
Directed by George Cukor
Starring Judy Holliday, Jack Lemmon (his feature film debut), Peter Lawford
Screenplay by Garson Kanin
Approx. 86 min.
Friday, May 16 at 6:00*
Monday, May 19 at 1:00
Tuesday, May 20 at 3:50
*Introduced by Chris Lemmon, Jack’s son, via Zoom
SOME LIKE IT HOT
U.S., 1959
Directed by Billy Wilder
Starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon
Screenplay by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond
WINNER Golden Globe Award - Best Performance by an Actor (Jack Lemmon), 1960
Approx. 120 min. 4K restoration.
Friday, May 16 at 8:20
Saturday, May 17 at 5:30*
Friday, May 23 at 8:30
Tuesday, May 27 at 3:10
Thursday, May 29 at 8:30
*Preceded by Q&A with Lemmon family members moderated by Film Forum Repertory Artistic Director Bruce Goldstein
THE FORTUNE COOKIE
U.S., 1966
Directed by Billy Wilder
Starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau
WINNER Academy Awards - Best Supporting Actor (Walter Matthau), 1966
Screenplay by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond
Approx. 125 min.
Saturday, May 17 at 3:00
Sunday, May 18 at 1:20
AVANTI!
U.S., 1972
Directed by Billy Wilder
Starring Jack Lemmon, Juliet Mills, Clive Revill
WINNER Golden Globe Award - Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy (Jack Lemmon), 1973
Approx. 144 min. 35mm.
Sunday, May 18 at 3:50*
Tuesday, May 20 at 12:50
Friday, May 23 at 5:30
*Post-film conversation with actor Juliet Mills and Film Forum Repertory Artistic Director Bruce Goldstein
MISSING
U.S., 1982
Directed by Costa-Gavras
Starring, Jack Lemmon, Sissy Spacek
WINNER Cannes Film Festival - Best Actor (Jack Lemmon), Palme d’Or (Costa-Gavras) 1982
WINNER Academy Awards - Best Adapted Screenplay (Costa-Gavras, Donald Stewart), 1983
Approx. 122 min
Monday, May 19 at 3:00
Wednesday, May 21 at 8:10
Saturday, May 24 at 3:00
MY SISTER EILEEN
U.S., 1955
Directed by Richard Quine
Starring Jack Lemmon, Bob Fosse, Janet Leigh, Betty Garrett
Approx. 108 min.
Monday, May 19 at 5:50*
Friday, May 23 at 12:30
Monday, May 26 at 3:30
THE FRONT PAGE
U.S., 1974
Directed by Billy Wilder
Starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau
Screenplay by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond.
Based on the 1928 play by Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur
Approx. 101 min.
Tuesday, May 20 at 6:00
Wednesday, May 28 at 4:50
THE CHINA SYNDROME
U.S., 1979
Directed by James Bridges
Starring Jane Fonda, Michael Douglas, Jack Lemmon
WINNER Cannes Film Festival - Best Actor (Jack Lemmon), 1979
WINNER BAFTA - Best Actor in a Leading Role (Jack Lemmon), 1979
Approx. 122 min.
Tuesday, May 20 at 8:10
Wednesday, May 21 at 3:10
Saturday, May 24 at 12:30
MISTER ROBERTS
U.S., 1955
Directed by John Ford, Mervyn LeRoy
Starring Henry Fonda, Jack Lemmon, James Cagney, William Powell, Ward Bond
WINNER Academy Awards - Best Supporting Actor (Jack Lemmon), 1955
Approx. 123 min.
Wednesday, May 21 at 12:40
Sunday, May 25 at 2:00
Monday, May 26 at 8:15
THE PRISONER OF SECOND AVENUE
U.S., 1975
Directed by Melvin Frank
Starring Jack Lemmon, Anne Bancroft, Gene Saks
Screenplay by Neil Simon
Approx. 98 min. 35mm.
Wednesday, May 21 at 6:00
Thursday, May 22 at 3:10
Wednesday, May 28 at 2:40
SAVE THE TIGER
U.S., 1973
Directed by John G. Avildsen
Starring Jack Lemmon, Laurie Heineman, Jack Gilford
WINNER Academy Awards - Best Actor (Jack Lemmon), 1973
Approx. 100 min.
Thursday, May 22 at 1:00
Sunday, May 25 at 4:30
Tuesday, May 27 at 6:00
GRUMPY OLD MEN
U.S., 1993
Directed by Donald Petrie
Starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, Burgess Meredith
Approx. 104 min. 35mm.
Thursday, May 22 at 6:00
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
U.S., 1962
Directed by Blake Edwards
Starring Jack Lemmon, Lee Remick, Charles Bickford
Approx. 117 min. 4K restoration.
Thursday, May 22 at 8:10
Friday, May 23 at 3:00
Thursday, May 29 at 1:00
GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS
U.S., 1992
Directed by James Foley
Screenplay and Story by David Mamet
Starring Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Ed Harris, Alan Arkin
WINNER Venice Film Festival - Volpi Cup for Best Actor (Jack Lemmon), 1992
Approx. 100 min. 35mm.
Saturday, May 24 at 5:30
Sunday, May 25 at 6:40*
Wednesday, May 28 at 12:30
*Introduced by actor Bob Odenkirk
THE GREAT RACE
U.S., 1965
Directed by Blake Edwards
Starring Natalie Woods, Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis
Story by Blake Edwards and Arthur A. Ross
Approx. 160 min. 35mm.
Sunday, May 25 at 11:00 - Part of Film Forum Jr.
IRMA LA DOUCE
U.S., 1963
Directed by Billy Wilder
Starring Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine
WINNER Golden Globe Award - Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy (Shirley MacLaine), 1963
Screenplay by Billy Wilder, Alexandre Breffort, and I.A.L. Diamond
Approx. 147 min. 4K restoration.
Monday, May 26 at 12:30
Tuesday, May 27 at 8:10
Wednesday, May 28 at 7:00
BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE
U.S., 1958
Directed by Richard Quine
Starring Kim Novak, James Stewart, Jack Lemmon
Approx. 103 min.
Monday, May 26 at 6:00
Tuesday, May 27 at 1:00*
*Introduced by actor Bob Odenkirk
Videos