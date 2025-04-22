Film Forum to Host Jack Lemmon Tribute Series Featuring Special Guests Bob Odenkirk, Juliet Mills, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jack Lemmon 100, a two-week festival of classics from the 1950s to the 1990s, will run at Film Forum from Friday, May 16 to Thursday, May 29, in commemoration of Lemmon’s centennial year in 2025. The festival will include Lemmon’s best-known movies, including THE APARTMENT, SOME LIKE IT HOT, DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES, THE ODD COUPLE, IRMA LA DOUCE, and THE CHINA SYNDROME.

One of the most beloved actors in movie history, with a 50-year career that included comedies, musicals and dramas, Jack Lemmon (1925-2001), known for his quintessential “every man” persona, became the first person to win Academy Awards for both Best Supporting Actor for his role in MISTER ROBERTS (1955) and Best Actor for SAVE THE TIGER (1973). Lemmon also received Oscar nominations for THE CHINA SYNDROME (1979), TRIBUTE (1980) and MISSING (1982).

A frequent collaborator of director Billy Wilder and actor Walter Matthau, Lemmon first worked with Wilder on the comedy masterpiece SOME LIKE IT HOT (1959), shortly followed by the Oscar-winning THE APARTMENT (1960). He first starred opposite Matthau in THE FORTUNE COOKIE (1966), but it was their iconic clashing of personalities in THE ODD COUPLE (1968) that cemented their place as one of the all-time great comedy teams, with The New York Times dubbing them "one of Hollywood's most successful pairings."

Special guests during the festival will include Chris Lemmon (Jack’s son), author of A Twist of Lemmon: A Tribute to My Father; Gina Raymond (Jack’s daughter-in-law); television and stage actress Sydney Lemmon (Jack’s granddaughter, "Succession," Job); Courtney Lemmon (Jack’s daughter); Courtney’s husband Peter McCrea (son of film stars Joel McCrea and Frances Dee); actor Juliet Mills, who co-starred with Jack in Billy Wilder’s AVANTI!; and actor Bob Odenkirk, a Lemmon fan who’s currently appearing on Broadway in the revival of David Mamet’s Glengarry Glen Ross.

Jack Lemmon 100 has been programmed by Bruce Goldstein, Film Forum Repertory Artistic Director, with the Lemmon family as consultants. Presented with support from The Robert Jolin Osborne Fund for American Classic Cinema of the 1930s, ’40s, and ’50s.

Public Screening Schedule

THE ODD COUPLE

U.S., 1968

Directed by Gene Saks

Starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, Monica Evans, Carole Shelley

Screenplay by Neil Simon

Approx. 105 min.

Friday, May 16 at 1:00

Sunday, May 18 at 11:00 (Film Forum Jr.)

Monday, May 19 at 8:00

Thursday, May 29 at 3:30

THE APARTMENT

U.S., 1960

Directed by Billy Wilder

Starring Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine, Fred MacMurray

WINNER Academy Awards - Best Motion Picture, Best Director (Billy Wilder), Best Screenplay, 1961

Written by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond

Approx. 125 min. 4K restoration.

Friday, May 16 at 3:15

Saturday, May 17 at 12:30, 8:30

Sunday, May 18 at 8:20

Saturday, May 24 at 7:40

Thursday, May 29 at 6:00

IT SHOULD HAPPEN TO YOU

U.S., 1954

Directed by George Cukor

Starring Judy Holliday, Jack Lemmon (his feature film debut), Peter Lawford

Screenplay by Garson Kanin

Approx. 86 min.

Friday, May 16 at 6:00*

Monday, May 19 at 1:00

Tuesday, May 20 at 3:50

*Introduced by Chris Lemmon, Jack’s son, via Zoom

SOME LIKE IT HOT

U.S., 1959

Directed by Billy Wilder

Starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon

Screenplay by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond

WINNER Golden Globe Award - Best Performance by an Actor (Jack Lemmon), 1960

Approx. 120 min. 4K restoration.

Friday, May 16 at 8:20

Saturday, May 17 at 5:30*

Friday, May 23 at 8:30

Tuesday, May 27 at 3:10

Thursday, May 29 at 8:30

*Preceded by Q&A with Lemmon family members moderated by Film Forum Repertory Artistic Director Bruce Goldstein

THE FORTUNE COOKIE

U.S., 1966

Directed by Billy Wilder

Starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau

WINNER Academy Awards - Best Supporting Actor (Walter Matthau), 1966

Screenplay by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond

Approx. 125 min.

Saturday, May 17 at 3:00

Sunday, May 18 at 1:20

AVANTI!

U.S., 1972

Directed by Billy Wilder

Starring Jack Lemmon, Juliet Mills, Clive Revill

WINNER Golden Globe Award - Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy (Jack Lemmon), 1973

Approx. 144 min. 35mm.

Sunday, May 18 at 3:50*

Tuesday, May 20 at 12:50

Friday, May 23 at 5:30

*Post-film conversation with actor Juliet Mills and Film Forum Repertory Artistic Director Bruce Goldstein

MISSING

U.S., 1982

Directed by Costa-Gavras

Starring, Jack Lemmon, Sissy Spacek

WINNER Cannes Film Festival - Best Actor (Jack Lemmon), Palme d’Or (Costa-Gavras) 1982

WINNER Academy Awards - Best Adapted Screenplay (Costa-Gavras, Donald Stewart), 1983

Approx. 122 min

Monday, May 19 at 3:00

Wednesday, May 21 at 8:10

Saturday, May 24 at 3:00

MY SISTER EILEEN

U.S., 1955

Directed by Richard Quine

Starring Jack Lemmon, Bob Fosse, Janet Leigh, Betty Garrett

Approx. 108 min.

Monday, May 19 at 5:50*

Friday, May 23 at 12:30

Monday, May 26 at 3:30

THE FRONT PAGE

U.S., 1974

Directed by Billy Wilder

Starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau

Screenplay by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond.

Based on the 1928 play by Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur

Approx. 101 min.

Tuesday, May 20 at 6:00

Wednesday, May 28 at 4:50

THE CHINA SYNDROME

U.S., 1979

Directed by James Bridges

Starring Jane Fonda, Michael Douglas, Jack Lemmon

WINNER Cannes Film Festival - Best Actor (Jack Lemmon), 1979

WINNER BAFTA - Best Actor in a Leading Role (Jack Lemmon), 1979

Approx. 122 min.

Tuesday, May 20 at 8:10

Wednesday, May 21 at 3:10

Saturday, May 24 at 12:30

MISTER ROBERTS

U.S., 1955

Directed by John Ford, Mervyn LeRoy

Starring Henry Fonda, Jack Lemmon, James Cagney, William Powell, Ward Bond

WINNER Academy Awards - Best Supporting Actor (Jack Lemmon), 1955

Approx. 123 min.

Wednesday, May 21 at 12:40

Sunday, May 25 at 2:00

Monday, May 26 at 8:15

THE PRISONER OF SECOND AVENUE

U.S., 1975

Directed by Melvin Frank

Starring Jack Lemmon, Anne Bancroft, Gene Saks

Screenplay by Neil Simon

Approx. 98 min. 35mm.

Wednesday, May 21 at 6:00

Thursday, May 22 at 3:10

Wednesday, May 28 at 2:40

SAVE THE TIGER

U.S., 1973

Directed by John G. Avildsen

Starring Jack Lemmon, Laurie Heineman, Jack Gilford

WINNER Academy Awards - Best Actor (Jack Lemmon), 1973

Approx. 100 min.

Thursday, May 22 at 1:00

Sunday, May 25 at 4:30

Tuesday, May 27 at 6:00

GRUMPY OLD MEN

U.S., 1993

Directed by Donald Petrie

Starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, Burgess Meredith

Approx. 104 min. 35mm.

Thursday, May 22 at 6:00

DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

U.S., 1962

Directed by Blake Edwards

Starring Jack Lemmon, Lee Remick, Charles Bickford

Approx. 117 min. 4K restoration.

Thursday, May 22 at 8:10

Friday, May 23 at 3:00

Thursday, May 29 at 1:00

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

U.S., 1992

Directed by James Foley

Screenplay and Story by David Mamet

Starring Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Ed Harris, Alan Arkin

WINNER Venice Film Festival - Volpi Cup for Best Actor (Jack Lemmon), 1992

Approx. 100 min. 35mm.

Saturday, May 24 at 5:30

Sunday, May 25 at 6:40*

Wednesday, May 28 at 12:30

*Introduced by actor Bob Odenkirk

THE GREAT RACE

U.S., 1965

Directed by Blake Edwards

Starring Natalie Woods, Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis

Story by Blake Edwards and Arthur A. Ross

Approx. 160 min. 35mm.

Sunday, May 25 at 11:00 - Part of Film Forum Jr.

IRMA LA DOUCE

U.S., 1963

Directed by Billy Wilder

Starring Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine

WINNER Golden Globe Award - Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy (Shirley MacLaine), 1963

Screenplay by Billy Wilder, Alexandre Breffort, and I.A.L. Diamond

Approx. 147 min. 4K restoration.

Monday, May 26 at 12:30

Tuesday, May 27 at 8:10

Wednesday, May 28 at 7:00

BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE

U.S., 1958

Directed by Richard Quine

Starring Kim Novak, James Stewart, Jack Lemmon

Approx. 103 min.

Monday, May 26 at 6:00

Tuesday, May 27 at 1:00*

*Introduced by actor Bob Odenkirk