Film Adaptation Underway For FRANK AND PERCY, Starring Ian McKellen and Roger Allam

A film adaptation is in the works of Frank and Percy, starring Ian McKellen and Roger Allam. Deadline reports that Kaleidoscope Film Distribution has picked up world sales rights for the film, which starts production this month.

The film is adapted from the West End play of the same name, which also starred McKellen and Allam.The play made its world premiere in June 2023 at Theatre Royal Windsor directed by Sean Mathias, before transferring to The Other Palace for a limited season. Read the reviews here.

Frank and Percy is a poignant and witty take on the unexpected relationship that blossoms between two men. Devoted to their canine companions, they believe that human connection is far more temperamental, but, as their dogs play in the park, can Frank, a widowed schoolteacher, and Percy, a somewhat radical elder statesman, find the time for new love, or should they just let sleeping dogs lie?

Frank and Percy is written by Martin Sherman and will be directed by Sean Mathias. The cast also includes Stephen Fry, Jessica Gunning, Dame Joanna Lumley, Choice Winner, Derek Jacobi, Ncuti Gatwa, and Siân Phillips.

