Feinstein's/54 Below To Reopen June 17; Upcoming Concerts to Feature Andy Karl & Orfeh, Andre De Shields, Alice Ripley & More!

After a 15-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 epidemic, proprietors Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel have announced that "Broadway's Supper Club" Feinstein's/54 Below will reopen its iconic red door for live performances on June 17, 2021.

The opening weekend includes opening night shows from Joe Iconis & George Salazar (June 17 & 18, 20, 22, 23, 24 at 7 PM) and Shakina Nayfack (June 17 at 9:45 PM), followed by Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Winner Larry Owens (June 19, July 9 & 31 at 9:45 PM) and a celebration of our city, Our New York Renaissance! A Celebration in Song! (June 20 at 9:45PM) from impresario Scott Siegel.

Michael Feinstein will return to the club that bears his name with a two-week run August 24-28 & August 31-Septmber 6 at 7 PM).

Feinstein said, "As we all start to reconnect our lives, it is a genuine joy to celebrate the reopening of our nightclub. Personally, I have deeply missed our family of performers, staff, patrons and friends and feel so grateful that we will soon be reunited!"

June continues with a five-show run from Tony nominee Derrick Baskin (June 29-July 3 at 7 PM), as well as PRIDE-themed shows by Tony nominee Beth Malone (June 21 at 7 PM), Alexis Michelle (June 21 at 9:45 PM), Robbie Rozelle (June 24 at 9:45PM), and Michael Kushner (June 30 at 9:45 PM). Rounding out June are Britton Smith & The Sting (June 22 & 23 at 9:45 PM), Nicole Henry (June 27 at 7 PM), Scott Coulter & Friends: From Dolly Parton to David Bowie (June 27 at 9:45 PM), Lee Roy Reams: Remembering Jerry Herman (June 28 at 7 PM) and I Wish: The Role That Could Have Been hosted by Alexandra Silber (June 28 at 9:45 PM).

Highlights from July include Storm Large (July 6 & 7 at 7 PM), Ryan Scott Oliver (July 6 at 9:45 PM), Blaine Alden Krauss (July 8 & 15 at 9:45 PM), Charlie Rosen and his Roaring 20s Sextet (July 10-13 at 7:45 PM), L Morgan Lee (July 14 at 9:45 PM), Marilu Henner (July 14 at 7 PM), powerhouse Broadway couple Andy Karl & Orfeh (July 15, 16 & 17 at 7 PM), Taylor Sorice (July 16 at 9:45 PM), Sally Wilfert (July 18 & 20 at 7 PM), Tony Winner Beth Leavel (July 22 & 23 at 7 PM), Christy Altomare (July 22 at 9:45 PM), Joe Gulla (July 23 at 9:45 PM), Joe Iconis (July 24 & 26 at 9:45 PM), Adam Pascal (July 26 & 27 at 7 PM), Jelani Remy (July 27 at 9:45 PM), Emily Skinner (July 29-31 at 7 PM), John Minnock (July 29 at 9:45 PM), Robert Bannon (July 30 at 9:45 PM), and others. Feinstein's/54 Below's signature series, Sondheim Unplugged will return on July 25 at 7 PM.

August shows will feature Tony Winner André De Shields (August 2-7 at 7 PM), Maria-Christina Oliveras (August 6 at 9:45PM), Liz Callaway (August 8 & 9 at 7 PM), Vasthy Mompoint (August 8 at 9:45 PM), Amber Iman (August 10-14 at 7 PM), musical comedian Tom McGovern (August 10 at 9:45 PM), Zack Zadek (August 14 at 9:45 PM), Emerson Mae Smith and Murphy Taylor Smith (August 17 at 9:45PM) Bonnie Milligan (August 18 & 19 at 9:45 PM), Alice Ripley (August 23 at 9:45 PM), Your Birthday Show! from Scott Siegel (August 25 at 9:45 PM), Todd Buonopane (August 26 at 9:45 PM) composers Helen Park (August 27 at 9:45 PM), Adam Gwon (August 28 at 9:45 PM), and Michael R. Jackson (August 31 at 9:45 PM), among others.

And it will be an extended summer of 2021 as their re-opening celebration continues into the autumnal equinox with shows from Rachel Handman and Keve Wilson (September 5 at 9:45 PM), Ken Page (September 7 at 7 PM), Sierra Boggess (September 8-11 at 7 PM), The Harvard-Yale Cantata (September 9 at 9:45 PM), Ryan Scott Oliver (September 13 at 7PM), Write Out Loud (September 13 at 9:45 PM) Rachel Bay Jones (September 17 & 18 at 7 PM), and more. Additional shows will be added in the coming weeks.

For Covid-19 safety reasons, all acts playing this summer are limited to a maximum of 6 persons on stage, subject to changes in social distancing guidelines. This temporary limit on the number of artists may be lifted as regulations allow.

Tickets for new (not previously announced) shows will go on sale to Club 54 Members on Tuesday, May 18 at 12 PM ET and to the general public on Friday, May 21 at 12 PM ET. Membership, ticket information, and a full schedule are available at www.54below.com or by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additionally, the safety protocols, which will include social distancing, temperature checks, and wearing masks when not dining, will be adhered to until such time as official guidance changes.

Capacity will currently be limited to only 80 guests. Tickets for all shows will be sold in pods of 2, 3, or 4 tickets. Unaffiliated parties will not be seated at the same table. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

Feinstein's/54 Below, which set a new culinary standard for New York City entertainment venues when it opened 9 years ago in 2012 will continue to offer elevated classic American cuisine but with a brand-new menu created by Consulting Chef Harold Dieterle, best known to foodies everywhere as the Season 1 winner of Top Chef. Chef Dieterle's prior restaurants include Perilla, The Marrow, and Kin Shop, which received a two-star rating from the New York Times.

Presiding over the kitchen and leading the culinary team on a nightly basis will be Chef de Cuisine Jonathan Mecca, who formerly served as Executive Sous Chef at One If by Land and La Grenouille, among others.

Although the new menu will retain some beloved guest favorites, it will feature mostly new dishes designed to delight and inspire diners at both the 7:00 and 9:45 PM shows.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. To read or download their Safety Plan, click here.

The summer schedule as of May 17 is as follows:

Joe Iconis & George Salazar: Two-Player Game - June 17, 18 20, 22, 23, 24 at 7 PM

George Salazar and Joe Iconis reunite to reopen Feinstein's/54 Below with a revamped sequel to their cabaret act, Two-Player Game! Following the Broadway run of Be More Chill and the release of Two-Player Game as a live album, George Salazar and Joe Iconis return to Feinstein's/54 Below by popular demand.

Salazar, the Lortel Award-winning actor known for Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief, Godspell, tick tick BOOM, and most recently The Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors joins with Iconis, the Tony-Award nominated musical theatre writer known for Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Love In Hate Nation, The Black Suits, and his songs for "Smash"... for an intimate yet mind-melding concert you'll never forget!

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a rock-and-roll evening of hilarious characters, soaring vocals, and the unstoppable energy of two artists ready to make their return to audiences at Broadway's Supper Club...Awesome party. I'm so glad I came.

Shakina Nayfack - June 17 at 9:45 PM

You've seen her crack jokes on NBC's "Connecting"... and Hulu's "Difficult People," and watched her melt hearts in Amazon's "Transparent Musicale Finale." Time Out New York calls Shakina Nayfack "indomitable" and BroadwayWorld praises her "overwhelming generosity of spirit" as a "trailblazer on the nightclub stages of New York." Continuing the tradition of her previous solo cabarets One Woman Show, Post-Op, and Manifest Pussy, join Shakina as she shares (mostly) unheard songs and stories that honor the heart's hard work of keeping faith and reawakening relationships, including a sneak peek at her new musical collaboration with Ashley Robinson (Brokeback Mountain) and Dan Gillespie Sells (Everybody's Talking About Jamie). Music directed by Jacob Yates, with special guest Lauren Marcus.

Larry Owens' Sondheimia - June 19 at 9:45, July 9 & 31 at 9:45 PM

"[Larry Owens] has the most virtuosic voice...a powerful, nimble instrument...with the kind of gravitas that could make you weep. A dynamo...well versed in Stephen Sondheim." -Jason Zinoman, The New York Times

Sondheimia: it's a state of mind. In this intimately curated cabaret, multi-award-winning musical theatre actor Larry Owens explores time, love, and ambition through the music and lyrics of Stephen Sondheim. Music Direction and Supervision by Josh Kight.

Owens was most recently seen in the Pulitzer Prize Winning musical A Strange Loop for which he received a Drama League Nomination and the Obie, Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Awards. His television credits include "High Maintenance" (HBO), "Betty" (HBO), "Dash and Lily" (Netflix) and the upcoming seasons of "Modern Love" (Amazon), "Life and Beth" (Hulu) and animated voices for "Fairfax" (Amazon) and "Harley Quinn" (HBO Max).

Our New York Renaissance: A Celebration in Song! - June 20 at 9:45 PM

The culmination of their re-opening weekend is brought to us by New York City impresario Scott Siegel, who has been responsible for more than 100 sold-out shows at Feinstein's/54 Below. With Scott's handpicked cast of Broadway and nightclub stars, we will celebrate, in music, all things New York, putting a punctuation mark on their highly emotional return. The weekend will end with an evening of exciting performances of famous songs that reflect the resilience of New Yorkers, the greatness of this City, and the power of music to move and inspire. Written, produced, and directed by Scott Siegel, this will be a sensational concert event that will leave you cheering!

Beth Malone - JUNE 21 AT 7 PM

Tony nominee Beth Malone makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut in an intimate new concert celebrating Pride Month. Best known for originating the role of (Big) Alison in the groundbreaking and celebrated Tony winning musical Fun Home, based on Alison Bechdel's graphic memoir of the same name, Malone now brings her music and personal stories to the stage.

Beth made her Broadway debut in Ring of Fire and has gone on to star in The Unsinkable Molly Brown (Denver Center, MUNY), and off-Broadway in The Marvelous Wonderettes and Bingo. In 2018, she played the Angel in the Broadway run of the star-studded production of Angels in America, directed by Marianne Elliot and starring Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield. She has performed her one-woman show, Beth Malone: So Far, to great acclaim in venues across the country.

Alexis Michelle: PRIDE at 54 - June 21 at 9:45 PM

This summer, live performances are back and so is Alexis Michelle! The star of TLC's "Dragnificent" and one of the last queens left standing on Season 9 of VH1's "Drag Race" makes a long-anticipated return to Feinstein's/54 Below with a very special PRIDE show! Manhattan's favorite Jewish drag chanteuse's over 6'2" serves up her signature blend of comedy and musical interpretation in this one-of-a-kind show featuring songs ranging from the the 60s to present day! Brandon James Gwinn returns as Alexis's music director, comedic foil, and onstage eye candy. Start your Pride celebrations right with Alexis Michelle on this colorful night!

Britton & The Sting: Summer of Love - June 22 & 23 at 9:45 PM

Britton Smith, front man of NYC's funk-liberation band, Britton & The Sting make their Feinstein's/54 Below debut with a 2-night engagement entitled Summer of Love. Waves of funk and mesmerizing melodies carry their journey-driven music deep into your soul, reminding you of the healing properties of music and intentional gatherings. Britton & The Sting concerts are containers of joy and liberation. You'll leave invigorated, sweaty and feeling closer to yourself and others. The talented pack of musicians lead their congregation with an electric passion for funk, gospel, soul and testimony. Their shows feel like church in all of the best ways. Recently featured in Vanity Fair, Vogue, Fault Magazine, and The New Yorker, Britton & The Sting was also featured in Paper Magazine's "Bops Only: 10 Songs You Need to Start Your Weekend Right" list, as well as a featured 2020 NPR "Tiny Desk" Submission Top Pick. Come to this show if you're eager to connect to other seekers of light.

Robbie Rozelle: BACK IN THE BASEMENT - June 24 at 9:45 PM

After a very brief hiatus (and practically one year to the date of the release of his debut album), Robbie Rozelle returns to the basement with an all-new show just for PRIDE. And after a year and a half of binging all of Netflix, the acclaimed entertainer has some things to say. Join Robbie and his teeny-tiny band as they celebrate life, love and living out loud in a new hilarious romp from the creator of Songs From Inside My Locker and Tuesdays at 54 that is sure to be full of his signature medleys, razor-sharp wit, and just a soupçon of snark. He just hopes his suit jacket still fits. And if it doesn't, who cares? It's a celebration! Written and performed by Robbie Rozelle, musical direction and arrangements by Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

Nicole Henry: Feeling Good! - June 27 at 7 PM

Award-winning jazz vocalist Nicole Henry follows up her Cabaret Award nominated show I Wanna Dance with Somebody with a fresh and reviving line up of tunes to celebrate her new single release, Feeling Good. Songs from Broadway, jazz standards and 1980s and 90s pop take you on a journey through life, love, self-discovery and acceptance - it's a new dawn, a new day, a new world, a bold world...!

Scott Coulter & Friends have brought many memorable music-filled tributes to Feinstein's/54 Below over the last seven years. To celebrate the club's long-awaited reopening, the gang is going to reprise highlights from their shows honoring iconic artists (Dolly Parton, Tina Turner, Prince, David Bowie), beloved musicals (Chess, The Lion King) and of course, disco!

Lee Roy Reams: Remembering Jerry Herman - June 28 at 7 PM

In honor of PRIDE Month, Broadway royalty Lee Roy Reams returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a brand-new show celebrating his collaboration with the late great legend Jerry Herman. Lee Roy will regale audiences with glorious songs and outrageous stories from shows including La Cage Aux Folles and Hello, Dolly!

Don't miss Broadway's "song & dance man nonpareil" (New York Times) as he comes back to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage!

Lee Roy's ten Broadway credits run the gamut from Sweet Charity, Applause, Lorelei, Hello, Dolly!, and 42nd Street to La Cage aux Folles, Beauty and the Beast, and The Producers. Come get the theatrical dish from a fellow who was there to see it all, from Dolly's lashes to Billy Lawlor's well-worn tap shoes.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been - June 28 at 9:45 PM

Everyone has dreams that they fear will pass them by. For actors, those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they've outgrown that child-star turn, or are the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead. No matter who you are, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition center stage, with a crowd, and in lights. Until tonight.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been - is more than just a chance for an audience to bear witness to actors' dreams manifesting. Our world and community have been viscerally reminded that life is precious, and that theatre has the possibility to do extraordinary things-it can heal, educate, celebrate and amplify. As they welcome you back to Feinstein's/54 Below, I Wish is also about including wishes for a welcoming, imaginative, equitable, and celebratory vision and revision of the stage!

Join us for a night of celebration, as you see and hear your favorite performers in ways you'd never imagine. Hosted and conceived by Alexandra Silber, musical direction by Drew Wutke, produced by Jen Sandler.

Derrick Baskin - June 29& 30, July 1, 2, 3 at 7 PM

Many of life's moments can only be expressed and understood through music. In his Feinstein's/54 Below headliner debut, Derrick Baskin journeys through cherished moments of love, sorrow, hope, and joy, and extends to you an invitation to live lighter than you ever have before.

Baskin is a Grammy and Tony nominated artist for his astounding performance in Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations. Other noteworthy Broadway credits include Memphis The Musical, Disney's The Little Mermaid, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Film/TV credits include The Good Lord Bird starring alongside Ethan Hawke, Marshall with the late Chadwick Boseman, and three seasons on HULU's critically acclaimed sitcom Difficult People.

Michael Kusher Sings His Hits for Pride - June 30 at 9:45 PM

Join Broadway legend (in his mind) Michael Kushner as he regales his glory days on Broadway (again, in his mind) while singing the tunes that made him famous (once again... in his mind). This vaudevillian, gay romp is the perfect musical theatre comedy way to celebrate PRIDE as we collectively recover from a global pandemic.

Enjoy personal and hysterical stories complete with tunes from musicals such as The Producers, I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road, Gypsy, and more.

Storm Large - JULY 6 & 7 at 7PM

Storm Large cartwheeled out of the gutter of her checkered past across a thousand punk rock stages and into her infamously googled stint on CBS's "Rock Star: Supernova." From there she went on to tour the world, singing in 17 different languages-and only behaving herself somewhat-with the joyful little pop orchestra Pink Martini. Now, this self-described "genre-fluid big mouth" tours the country with her own band, Le Bonheur. Storm brought Feinstein's/54 Below to its knees last December with sold-out performances of her Holiday Ordeal, and returns with a new collection of tortured and titillating love songs; beautiful, familiar, yet subversive. Like Storm.

RSO: Midsummer, featuring Jay Armstrong Johnson & Heath Saunders - July 6 at 9:45 PM

Very Intense Productions is pleased to present RSO: MIDSUMMER.

Sacrifices have been made. An intimate evening of songs by multi-award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver at Feinstein's/54 Below. Audience members can expect to hear tunes from the prolific list of Oliver's work, from Mrs. Sharp; Darling; 35mm: A Musical Exhibition; Jasper in Deadland; We Foxes; Rope; Three Points of Contact, and world premieres from Oliver's latest work performed by three incredibly performers. Featuring Jay Armstrong Johnson, Heath Saunders and a special guest to be announced.

L Morgan Lee: Find Me on the Rooftop - July 7 & 14 at 9:45 PM

When the world shut down, Obie Award winner, L Morgan Lee looked up. From the roof of her uptown apartment, far above the noise of the city, she found her own little corner to dream, vent, and breathe...without a mask. Up there, she was able to glimpse into the lives of people on the ground (and occasionally in other buildings) - but most importantly, it was there that she was able to reflect on her own life. Her dreams. Her reality. The what ifs. Lee's Feinstein's/54 Below debut, Find Me On the Rooftop fuses that self-reflection with wit, honesty, and more than a little bit of fun. The show intertwines Broadway classics, gems by new writers, and unexpected deep-cuts with everything from stories of dating, longing for motherhood, and discovering that it's ok to fly...

L Morgan Lee (she/her) is an Obie award-winning actress and theatre maker most known for her performance in the Pulitzer Prize winning musical, A Strange Loop which garnered her a Lucille Lortel nomination and the distinction of being the first openly transgender actress to originate a role in a Pulitzer Prize winning piece of theatre. L Morgan was recently cast to play artist Lili Elbe in a musical adaptation of the novel, The Danish Girl being workshopped in the UK. She is also developing a new play entitled, The Women (2021) which was seen in Ars Nova's 2021 Vision Residency. L Morgan is dedicated to being a part of work centering underrepresented voices on both stage and screen. "She needed a hero, so that's what she became."

Blaine Alden Krauss- July 8 & 15 at 9:45 PM

"Blaine Alden Krauss. All the damn things." - BroadwayWorld

After a sold-out run in 2019, Broadway and symphony performer Blaine Alden Krauss, known for Hamilton, The Cher Show, Kinky Boots, and Great Comet and 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award Nominee brings his smash hit, From The Soul, back to Feinstein's/54 Below. The return of this high-spirited evening of music features Krauss' vocal and emotional interpretations on funk, Broadway and pop favorites. With award-nominated arranger, Dylan Glatthorn, "feel-good" and inspirational arrangements include Prince, Stephen Sondheim, Purlie!, Stevie Wonder, Judy Garland and The Wiz! Don't miss out on an evening led by "..a man whose star has been on the rise with substantial speed, and with each appearance, the reasons for his ascent become more and more apparent" - BroadwayWorld.

Charlie Rosen and His Roaring 20s Sextet - July 10, 11, 12 & 13 at 9:45 PM

Ring in the *new roaring 20s* with celebrated bandleader Charlie Rosen! A small but mighty group of musicians and vocalists will perform Rosen's original arrangements of contemporary songs from musical theatre and beyond... all re-imagined in 1920s style!

Marilu Henner - JULY 14 AT 7PM

With the energy of a teenager, the wisdom of a sage, and the memory of a superhero, Marilu Henner, star of "Taxi," "Evening Shade," and Gettin' the Band Back Together, takes you on a journey through her decades long career filled with Broadway shows, movies, two hit sitcoms, and three husbands! Hilarious and heartfelt, this is an evening you won't forget!

Andy Karl AND ORFEH: LEGALLY BOUND - JULY 15, 16 & 17 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! Orfeh and Andy Karl make their return to Feinstein's/54 Below! Together, Orfeh and Andy Karl have had an impressively long run as one of Broadway's best couples. Although they met while doing the Broadway production of Saturday Night Fever, their irrepressible chemistry became the stuff of legend when they co-starred in Legally Blonde, which garnered Orfeh a Tony® nomination. Karl earned his own Tony® nods for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century, and Groundhog Day (for which he received an Olivier Award). Fresh off their run in Pretty Woman as Kit De Luca and Edward Lewis, Broadway's power couple celebrates the release of their new album with a return engagement of their hit show Legally Bound. The sexy, funny, and enormously talented duo tear through an eclectic mix of pop, rock, rhythm and blues, and showtunes that is sure to excite and delight!

Orfeh and Andy will be joined by musical director Steven Jamail and their band for an unforgettable evening of chart-toppers, show-stoppers, and high belting. Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright

Taylor Sorice - July 16 at 9:45 PM

Taylor Sorice is a singer/songwriter/performer who has been singing since before she could walk. Known as SORICE on the Jazz Billboard charts, Taylor is a multi-genre singer who started her career singing musical theatre right here in Manhattan.

Join us for An Evening With Taylor Sorice as she takes us on journey on the roles and songs that shaped her career into what it is today! You'll hear musical theatre classics and some SORICE originals. You'll laugh, you might cry, and you will certainly enjoy the surprises she has in store for you along the way!

An Evening With Taylor Sorice is directed and produced by Megan Minutillo. Stay tuned for their special guests!

Sally Wilfert - July 18 & 20 at 7pm

Sally Wilfert (Assassins, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with her brand-new show, How Did I End Up Here? She and music director Joseph Thalken take you on a musical journey from innocent Ohio farm girl to acclaimed Broadway songstress. Praised by the New York Times as "sublime, touching and moving" and singled-out by Theatre Pizzazz for her "shimmering soprano with a lighthearted belt and just a touch of pathos," this is a show not to be missed!

Sally Wilfert has appeared on Broadway in the Tony Award winning production of Assassins, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, and King David. She also toured the country as Rona Lisa Peretti in the first national tour of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Off-Broadway, her credits include Upcoming: Trevor, See Rock City, Make Me A Song: The Music of William Finn, The Mistress Cycle and The Prince & The Pauper. At Carnegie Hall she has appeared in Cole Porter's Jubilee, South Pacific in Concert (starring Reba McEntire), and Sondheim: A Tribute (all for PBS).

Jelani Remy - July 21 & 27 at 9:45 PM

They say "home is where the heart is." Well, Jelani Remy's heart is overjoyed to be back at one of his favorite places doing his favorite thing. Feinstein's/54 Below is New York's cabaret home! Join Jelani for an unforgettable evening of song.

Prior to resuming his starring role of Eddie Kendricks in the Tony Award winning production of Ain't Too Proud, Jelani serves up a feast of pop, soul, and musical theater songs in his own dynamic, signature style. One of the most popular and charismatic young actors on Broadway, Jelani will serenade audiences with his smooth, silky tenor and onstage charm. Join him for night of love and laughter as he makes his solo debut in Broadway's Living Room.

Jelani's credits include three years as Simba in the Broadway, National Tour and Vegas company of Disney's The Lion King, as well as parts in Disney's High School Musical and High School Musical 2, Parade, Cabaret, and the recent off-Broadway production of Smokey Joe's Cafe.

Beth Leavel: It's Not About Me - July 22 & 23 at 7 PM

Back for an encore by popular demand! Tony Award® winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone) is bringing her brand-new show back to Feinstein's/54 Below for two nights of fun! It's Not About Me is a celebration of her long and storied career as one of Broadway's biggest, belting-est divas. Join us for a night of story and song, taking you through her favorite roles she's played, the ones that got away, and the ones she's still chasing after. Filled with laughs and surprises, this is one show you don't want to miss. Music Direction by Phil Reno.

Christy Altomare - July 22 at 9:45 PM

Broadway's original Anya, Christy Altomare is making her return to the New York stage this summer with her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut! Opposite her music director and Fairy Godfairy, Benjamin Rauhala, the beloved Drama Desk Nominee will share intimate backstage stories from her life on-stage and off and sing favorite selections from her Broadway and Off-Broadway career, as well as songs from her new album "Wandering Bird." Audiences can expect songs from Spring Awakening, Carrie, Mamma Mia, Anastasia, and many more Broadway favorites, as audiences see Christy as they never have before, back home in Broadway's Living Room.

Joe Gulla - July 23 at 9:45 PM

The Bronx Queen... back by popular demand! Playwright/actor/reality star Joe Gulla returns to Feinstein's/54 Below after his sold-out debut! Best known for his award-winning shows, Bronx Queen Trilogy, Gay.Porn.Mafia, Sleeping With The Fish, and his sold-out engagements at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, Joe brings his smart/fun/funny/fearless solo show back to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage. In the tradition of legendary monologist Spalding Gray, Joe sits alone at a table, notebook, and bottle of water at the ready as he (bait and!) tackles the seriocomic issue of growing up as a gay Italian boy... in the Bronx!

As an actor, Joe played Joey in San Francisco's Tony & Tina's Wedding for many years and Frankie in Off-Broadway's My Big Gay Italian Wedding. He also starred on NBC's "Lost," one of television's first adventure reality series. Joe was featured on Season 3 of HBO's "The Deuce" and his new play, Reel Wood, will have its world premiere in NYC this spring. Recently produced in Milan, Italy, a film version of Joe's award-winning play, Sleeping With The Fish starring Tony-nominee, Lou Liberatore is currently in production. This very special Feinstein's/54 performance of The Bronx Queen will feature special guest, actor/chanteuse Susan Campanaro. Susan's accompanist will be singer, songwriter, musical director, Gerry Dieffenbach. Well-known for his work with such luminaries as Margaret Whiting, Martha Reeves, Joan Rivers and Taylor Swift, Gerry performs weekly at NYC's The Duplex and Don't Tell Mama.

Provocative, poignant, hysterical, The Bronx Queen, with its electric combination of spoken word and song, packs a Bronx-style emotional punch. Gulla's performance promises real tears from equal parts crying and laughing!

Joe Iconis - July 24 & 26 at 9:45 PM

Tony Nominated songwriter Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, Smash, Love in Hate Nation) is all fired up to make an explosive and celebratory return to Feinstein's/54 Below with a series of homecoming solo gigs unlike any he has done before. Mr. Iconis will perform some of his best-known tunes, as well as brand-new material from shows in the works, test runs, singalongs, and a whole lot of banging on that gorgeous grand. Come knock back a stiff drink, have a good old-fashioned cry, share a laugh with a stranger, and shake off your dust with contemporary musical theater's favorite maverick writer. Each raucous yet intimate show will feature a different set and a special surprise guest.

Sondheim Unplugged - July 27 at 7 PM

We're Still Here and Back in Business for SEASON ELEVEN! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy and more. Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

Adam Pascal - July 26 & 27 at 7PM

Tony nominee Adam Pascal returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for an intimate acoustic performance, taking the audience through his Broadway career thus far. Beginning with Rent and Aida and up through Something Rotten and Pretty Woman, Adam takes the audience on a musical journey through each show, chronicling his experiences on Broadway and in life.

Emily Skinner: A BROAD WITH A BROAD BROAD MIND - JULY 29, 30 & 31 AT 7 PM

Ready to have a really good time again? Join this Tony-nominated Broadway badass for a joyful, empowering, funny, musical evening highlighting things that make us feel PLEASURE. Fun will be had!

John Minnock - JULY 29 AT 9:45 PM

Vocalist John Minnock returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for a high energy jazz-infused show, celebrating release of his 2020 album, Herring Cove. With him is special guest, NEA Jazz Master and Grammy-nominee saxophonist, Dave Liebman. Mr. Minnock performs material remaining faithful to and drawing from his background as a gay man and the LGBTQ community. This includes original songs, re-imagined standards, and a new song written for the album by music industry legend, David Shire. Mr. Minnock is the recipient of the 2019 HotHouse/Jazzmobile NYC Readers Best Male Vocalist award.

"Minnock is a leader with an empowered vision...sympathetic emotions we all feel, everyone, though especially the gay men who will find their own stories here. Particularly special to the success of Herring Cove is the contribution of Academy Award winner David Shire, providing two songs for Minnock, who skillfully embodies the Maestro's mood. Minnock's performance is articulate and emotionally in contact with Mr. Shire's artistry." - Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

Robert Bannon - JULY 30 AT 9:45 PM

Robert Bannon, as seen on "SNL," makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut in his new one man show, Unfinished Business: The Great American Songbook. This evening of music is a musical journey through the standards from the past including Sinatra, Mathis, and Bennett, through today, with some Broadway surprises thrown in. Through both the music and Robert's vibrant personality, he will add his own life story and life lessons, weaving his story of being a Julliard student, to leaving the "business" to teach, and ultimately coming back to his love of music! You've seen him in The Music Man, We Will Rock You, and My Big Gay Italian Wedding.

André De Shields - August 3, 4, 5, 6, & 7 at 7 PM

Join us for an evening with Tony Award winner André De Shields as he makes his highly anticipated Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut with a stylish new show that showcases the wit, elegance, and charm that the master entertainer has become known for. A showstopper at the age of 75, De Shields was the triple-crown winner of the 2019 award season, garnering Tony, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Awards for his role as universally praised role as the messenger to the gods, Hermes, in Hadestown.

In an illustrious career that has spanned more than half a century, De Shields has distinguished himself as an actor, director, and educator. His notable theatrical appearances include roles in the original Broadway productions of The Full Monty (Tony nomination), Play On! (Tony nomination), Ain't Misbehavin' (Emmy Award) and the title role in The Wiz.

In 2020, he received the 2020 Grammy Award for Musical Theater Album for Hadestown, an Honorary Doctor of Arts Degree from Boston Conservatory at Berklee, the 2020 AUDELCO for Lifetime Achievement and the 2020 Red Bull Theater Matador Award for Excellence in Classical Theater. 2019 honors include The Actors' Equity Foundation Richard Seff Award, which honors veteran stage actors' best supporting performances of the year, the Project1Voice Lifetime Achievement Award, the 2019 SAGE Joyce Warshow Lifetime Achievement Award, and The York Theatre Company's 2019 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre, among others. He was also inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. Among his other accolades are the 2009 National Black Theatre Festival's Living Legend Award and the 2007 Village Voice Obie Award for Sustained Excellence of Performance.

Bree Lowdermilk & FRIENDS - AUGUST 3 & 4 AT 9:45 PM

Beloved musical theatre writer Bree Lowdermilk (The Mad Ones, The Bad Years) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a special, intimate show this summer. Joined by longtime collaborator Kait Kerrigan and a few Broadway guest performers, Bree will present classic Kerrigan-Lowdermilk jams, new Bree tunes, and some surprises. Join us to celebrate the return of live concerts with one of the original revolutionaries of the musical theatre concert scene.

Maria-Christina Oliveras - August 6 at 9:45 PM

Maria-Christina Oliveras caught the attention of NYC theater fans with an explosive, show-stopping turn in David Byrne and Fatboy Slim's multiple award-winning musical Here Lies Love. She now brings her gift of storytelling and unique style to Feinstein's/54 Below in an electrifying night of music and surprises.

Maria-Christina has performed extensively on and off Broadway, regionally, internationally, and in film and television. Her career is distinguished by her transformational character work in a number of world premieres, including most recently the role of Tolima in Kiss My Aztec, by John Leguizamo, Tony Taccone, David Kamp, Benjamin Velez, directed by Tony Taccone. Other notable credits include Amelie, by Craig Lucas, Daniel Messe and Nathan Tysen, directed by Pam MacKinnon, Soft Power, by David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori, directed by Leigh Silverman, El Huracan, by Charise Castro Smith, directed by Laurie Woolery, and Pretty Filthy, by Bess Wohl and Michael Friedman, directed by Steve Cosson. She has appeared on Broadway in Amelie, Machinal and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson.

Liz Callaway - August 8 & 9 at 7 PM

Broadway favorite Liz Callaway returns to Feinstein's/54 this summer with Comin' Around Again, a rousing celebration of the return of live music for live audiences. Liz will sing beloved songs by Stephen Sondheim, Maltby & Shire, Stephen Schwartz, Carly Simon, and much more.

Liz Callaway is a Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She has also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. In addition, Ms. Callaway has established a major career as a concert and recording artist.

Amber Iman - August 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 at 7 PM

Amber Iman returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a powerful concert that melds her onstage work in shows such as Shuffle Along and Soul Doctor, with her work off stage as a founding member of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition and Black Women on Broadway.

Using personal stories and songs, she takes the audience on a journey through love, rejection, race, artistry and heartbreak in a performance that challenges, encourages, and uplifts, reminding us that we have the capacity to move forward from any setback.

Tom McGovern - August 10 at 9:45 PM

Musical comedian Tom McGovern (The Office: A Musical Parody) has played in cover bands and piano bars in NYC since 2016. When the shutdown put an end to live shows, Tom turned to writing/selling "Jingles" - personalized little songs meant to boost people's moods during quarantine. A little less than a year later, Jingle-writing led him to a feature on "American Idol." Life is weird.

Join Tom (and a band full of musicians he claims are more talented than he is) for an evening of catchy hooks and utter nonsense. If you've ever faked a phone call to avoid someone in public; if you've ever wondered why we never actually see baby pigeons; if you question why people make their dogs wear costumes on Halloween, you're gonna have a good time. If none of that appeals to you, you're still gonna have a good time.

SCOTT GALINA - AUGUST 12 at 9:45 PM

While Scott Galina should have been doing his Hebrew school homework, he was too busy setting the VCR to record "Britney Spears: Live in Las Vegas" on HBO. Joined by Will Van Dyke and some of New York's finest magicians, this evening will explore what happens when your religion is pop music and God is center stage wearing a wireless headset.

Zack Zadek - August 14 at 9:45 PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a rare concert by one of the most exciting new writers in musical theatre, Zack Zadek. Named by Playbill magazine as a "Musical Theatre Songwriter You Should Know," Zack was the recipient of the Weston New Musical Award and is a two-time MacDowell Fellow, UCross Fellow, Dramatist Guild Foundation Fellow, Orchard Project Greenhouse Member, currently under commission by Ars Nova and Arena Stage, and signed to Warner/Chappell Music.

For one night only, Zack will celebrate the return of live music with a set of never-before- heard folk theatre songs, intimately performed with an entirely acoustic band and special guests to be announced.

Emerson Mae Smith and Murphy Taylor Smith: The Smith Twins Are Terminally Online - august 17 at 9:45 pm

Are you doomscrolling right now? Have you made a shoddy home for yourself in the sublime discomfort of the twitter feed? Has your past-self been consumed whole by the discourse and left your mind barren?

Enter Emerson Mae (Love in Hate Nation) and Murphy Taylor Smith (Bedlam: The Series); a pair of twin terminally online trans women and NEO award-winning musical theatre writing team (Elektric, RADIO: A Musical Ghost Story). They've spent the past year beating back the existential dread with a stick, and arrive post-vaccination with a survival guide through the terrors of the social internet, impending climate apocalypse, and willful cisgender ignorance. If you are looking for a respite from the bottle horror movie that was 2020--this is not it. However, if you hunger for honest reflections on trans identity pulled through the medium of musical theatre, then come and explore the wreckage of our collective future at The Smith Twins are Terminally Online.

Bonnie Milligan - August 18 & 19 at 9:45 pm

Bonnie Milligan made one of the most critically acclaimed and talked about Broadway debuts of the 2018-2019 theatrical season in the musical comedy Head Over Heels. Her breakout performance as the beautiful, but vain, Princess Pamela in the Go-Gos musical lit up the stage, garnering her a Theater World Award, along with Drama League and Outer Critics nominations. With a voice that threatens to bring down the house and an audacious, irrepressible personality, Bonnie now brings her sky-high belt and comedic chops to our stage in a brand-new solo show.

Bonnie's prior Feinstein's/54 Below cabaret appearances, Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker Were Always Supposed to Do a Show on September 6th and Have Been Planning It For Months and The Graveyard Smash, with onstage partner Natalie Walker, were no-holds barred, musical extravaganzas that featured roof-raising vocals and outrageous comedy-and played to raucous and adoring standing-room only crowds. Bonnie is also known for her 54 collaborations with Matt Doyle. Her first-ever solo show was sold out at the venue in 2014.

Alice Ripley - August 23 at 9:45 PM

Tony Award winner Alice Ripley, the multi-talented star of Broadway's Next to Normal, Sunset Boulevard, The Who's Tommy, Side Show, and The Rocky Horror Show, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below alongside Brad Simmons in a new version of her beloved show, Ripley Prescription. Through personal accounts and carefully chosen "musical remedies," Ripley Prescription shares both funny and poignant stories of how musical theatre heals our broken hearts. Expect to hear many of your favorite songs from Next to Normal, The Who's Tommy, Sunset Boulevard, and more, all in perfect harmony. The night is sure to be just the right medicine for all your ailments. Ripley Prescription features Alice Ripley on vocals and drums, and Brad Simmons on vocals and piano.

Michael Feinstein - AUGUST 24-28, AUGUST 31-SEPTEMBER 6 AT 7 PM

Michael Feinstein returns to the Club that bears his name with his brand-new show, SUMMERTIME SWING! Multi-platinum Grammy-nominated artist celebrates the songs, entertainers, and musical history in this exciting new show. Michael will take the audience on a musical journey of Broadway's showstoppers and swinging musical standards.

Your Birthday Show! A Concert Event to Make Up For Every Missed Birthday During the Pandemic! - August 25 at 9:45 PM

Yes, that's right! It's payback time! You deserve a birthday party for that lousy time you spent in quarantine or isolation during the Pandemic. You didn't have that birthday party then, but you can have it now at Feinstein's/54 Below! Every single person in the club on this special night will be celebrated in song with a thrilling concert of famous tunes, the least of which will be "Happy Birthday to You.!" Broadway show tunes, pop classics, country hits, R & B thrillers and more will all be on tap, performed by an All-Star cast handpicked by this unique show's creator, writer, and host, NYC impresario Scott Siegel. Come and celebrate together!

Todd Buonopane - August 26 at 9:45 PM

In 2020, Todd Buonopane (Broadway's Cinderella, Chicago, Grease & Spelling Bee) taught us how to survive a quarantine by singing lady songs in his bathtub. Bathtub Theatre became an internet sensation, about which Broadway.com's Paul Wontorek claimed "it makes me want to see him in every show!" Well, Todd is out of the tub and onstage at Feinstein's/54 Below! Singing songs and medleys of the grand dames of the Broadway stage, Todd is out to prove that he is truly ALL WASHED UP.

Helen Park - August 27 at 9:45 PM

Helen Park, award-winning composer-lyricist of KPOP (Lucille Lortel Award, Richard Rodgers Award, 3 Drama Desk Nominations) and songwriter for the Oscar-Nominated Netflix animated musical feature film Over the Moon, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below, where she made her sold-out debut in early 2020! Featuring brand-new songs as well as tunes from KPOP and Over the Moon, Helen will take to the stage with songs, stories and support by great friends and some of Broadway's brightest stars. Don't miss out on experiencing this exciting new voice on the scene!

Adam Gwon: BACK TO BASICS - August 28 at 9:45 PM

Oh, friends: it's been a year. Come mark the re-emergence of live performance-and, let's face it, our hopes and dreams and hearts and smiles-with an evening of songs from composer/lyricist Adam Gwon (the Drama Desk-nominated writer of Scotland, PA and Ordinary Days). With his signature style that the New York Times calls "funny, urbane, with a sweetness that doesn't cloy," Adam and some of his nearest and dearest will welcome you back to the theater with bursting hearts and tunes galore. This intimate affair will celebrate the hell out of the things we've been missing: our friends, our songs, and these rooms full of music.

Michael R. Jackson: COVERS AND UNCOVERS - AUGUST 31 AT 9:45 PM

Pulitzer Prize winning book writer and composer-lyricist Michael R. Jackson returns to Feinstein's/54 Below where he previously presented concerts of his shows A Strange Loop (Pulitzer, NY Drama Critic, Outer Critic, Drama Desk, Obie, Lucille Lortel Awards, among numerous other accolades) and TEETH (written with Anna K. Jacobs.)

In this intimate and personal new show, Jackson will present a mix of old tunes and covers of songs that represent where he's been during a seismic year of high highs and low lows as well as preview new music (or "uncovers") that maybe represent where he's headed after a seismic year of high highs and low lows. Covers and Uncovers is an evening of song and stories from one of our most accomplished and acclaimed musical theater writers.

RACHEL HANDMAN & Keve Wilson: BROADWAY MUSICIANS PLAY MUSIC FROM AROUND THE WORLD - SEPTEMBER 5 AT 9:45 PM

Returning to Feinstein's/54 Below for a 4th time by popular demand! Join violinist Rachel Handman (2020 West Side Story revival) and oboist Keve Wilson (2020 Company revival), for another whirlwind evening of virtuosic playing, storytelling, and nostalgia, plus unexpected songs and guests. Childhood friends from upstate New York, Broadway musicians Rachel and Keve Wilson take to the stage once again to weave tales from their 35-year friendship with delightful arrangements of a variety of tunes created by them and their band.

Joined by Hidayat Honari (guitar), Marc Schmied (bass), Damien Bassman (drums), and as always, surprise special guests.

Ken Page - SEPTEMBER 7 AT 7 PM

Ken Page, star of Ain't Misbehavin', Cats, and Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, makes his Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut! Come on down for a celebration in songs and stories of Page's years in cabaret, and a salute to some of the venues he's played throughout the years, starting with his debut at Big Julie's in 1976. Page will cover some of his most iconic Broadway performances, as well as jazz, pop interpretations of musical theater, and standards. Expect highlights from Page's legendary career in the theater, including Guys and Dolls, The Wiz, The Pajama Game, and so much more! This is sure to be a night you won't want to miss!

Sierra Boggess - SEPTEMBER 8-11 AT 7 PM

Olivier Award nominated actress and Broadway favorite Sierra Boggess returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with her new solo show. Spend an evening with Sierra as she sings the songs that have played in her heart during all this time away from live performing!

Perhaps best known for her iconic portrayal of Christine Daae in both the Broadway and London 25th Anniversary productions of The Phantom Of The Opera, Sierra made her Broadway debut as Ariel in The Little Mermaid for which she received a Drama Desk nomination. She has since become one of the most in demand actresses turning in memorable Broadway and West End performances in School Of Rock, It Shoulda Been You, Master Class, Les Misérables, and Love Never Dies.

HARVARD-YALE CANTATA - SEPTEMBER 9 AT 9:45 PM

Yale leads the series 4-1, but Harvard won last year for the first time and is aching for a repeat. Join us for a very entertaining evening at Feinstein's/54 Below, featuring Harvard grads performing songs written by Harvard grads in fierce competition with Yale grads performing songs written by Yalies!

For the sixth year in a row, Harvard and Yale grads will perform in a light-hearted competition that we all take deadly seriously. Last year's contest was decided by one point, 32-31, and that's been true most years. The performing and writing talent is high, and the teams are well-matched. Jennie Litt (Harvard '86) will once again lead the Harvard team as team captain, with a music director to be announced. The Yale music director will be Scott Etan Feiner (Yale '19), and the Yale team captain will be announced. Performers and songwriters will be announced soon and are likely to be alumni of all ages.

Nicole Henry: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY - SEPTEMBER 14 AT 7 PM

After a sold-out engagement in fall 2019, Nicole Henry will return with her acclaimed theatrical concert event I Wanna Dance with Somebody: The Music of Whitney Houston. Whitney Houston was one of the greatest and most beloved singers of our time whose musical contributions will remain in the American music lexicon for generations to come. Not many singers can do justice to her recordings, however the dynamic and passionate Soul Train award-winning vocalist and actress Nicole Henry will remind you of the Greatest Love of All when she takes the stage. Ms. Henry will share her personal journeys through Whitney's most beloved hits including: "I Have Nothing," "Didn't We Almost Have It All," "I'm Your Baby Tonight," "I Will Always Love You," and other timeless classics.

Co-written with Nicole, conceived and directed by acclaimed theatre and concert director WILL NUNZIATA (Platinum recording artist Jackie Evancho, Broadway's Haley Swindal, Tony Award® winner Lillias White), this captivating show will celebrate Whitney's messages of courage, truth, and love - all qualities Whitney shared in her music and life, and themes Ms. Henry also clings to in her life's quest.

Joining Ms. Henry onstage will be musical director/arranger Eugene Gwozdz, drummer Mark McLean, bassist Richie Goods, and a fabulous trio of some of NYC's best vocalists: Dani Apple, Clayton Bryant, and Marissa Rosen.

Nicole Henry has earned three TOP 10 U.S. Billboard & HMV Japan jazz albums, she's won NYC's coveted BISTRO Award in 2010, and she's headlined in 20 countries in cities including Paris, Madrid, Tokyo, Shanghai, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, and Miami Beach. Don't miss this highly anticipated Whitney salute honoring this once-in-a-generation talent, with this world-class vocalist.

Rachel Bay Jones - SEPTEMBER 17 & 18 AT 7 PM

In her new solo show, Rachel Bay Jones (Tony®, Grammy, and Emmy Award Winner from Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen) shares the songs and stories that have shaped her life and career. Rachel's intimate yet soaring voice creates an incredibly dynamic evening, featuring music by David Yazbek, Lyle Lovett, Paul Simon, and Pasek & Paul, among others. Directed by Jack Cummings III and musical direction by Randy Redd.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. To read or download their Safety Plan, click here.