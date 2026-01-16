FeinLine Academy to Launch ONCE UPON A SONG Program for Young Artists

On Sunday, January 25, 2026, FeinLine Academy will debut Once Upon A Song, a new one-day program where children's book authors collaborate with young artists to transform stories into original musical theatre, created and performed in a single afternoon.

The invitation-only pilot, hosted in partnership with Ethos Theatre Company at AMDA's 54th Street rehearsal studios, will feature author Shannon Thomas and her debut children's book Ollie Orange and the School of Fruit. Students ages 7-18 will work alongside composer-educator Brian Feinstein and director-choreographer Clauds Stein to write, rehearse, and perform original songs inspired by the book, culminating in a 4:30 PM showcase for families and invited guests.

Once Upon A Song is a four-hour immersive creation experience designed to show young artists how a published story can become musical theatre- in real time, over the course of a single afternoon." The program is being developed for future licensing to schools, performing arts centers, and youth theatre organizations nationwide.

"I've spent over 25 years teaching musical theatre, and one thing has always been true: creativity isn't taught, it's unleashed," said Feinstein. "This program proves that when kids are trusted with real tools and real collaboration, they don't just imagine theatre, they make it."

Founded by award-winning composer and educator Brian Feinstein (The Bad News Bears, Mimi Le Duck starring Eartha Kitt), FeinLine Academy creates innovative musical theatre education programs rooted in craft, confidence, and community.